‘Love Island USA’ Brings Casa Amor Drama to Movie Theaters in Franchise-First Event

“Love Island USA” is heading to the big screen, as Season 8 will debut an episode in movie theaters this month.
The Peacock original series will play in movie theaters nationwide on June 22 just in time for more chaos at Casa Amor. “Love Island USA” fans can expect twists and turns and more bombshells as the original cast members put their relationships to the test.
Fans can reserve tickets for the screenings on Fandango. The episode will play in 28 theaters across the country at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Monday, June 22, as it debuts on Peacock. Screenings will take place in Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington, DC, Phoenix, Atlanta, Chicago, Tampa, Boston and New York City.
“Love Island USA” follows a group of singles as they stay in a tropical villa in Fiji. The Islanders are on the hunt for love and spice up their relationships with a series of challenges that inevitably stir the pot. The unscripted series airs almost every day and will conclude after six weeks and 36 episodes on July 12.
Season 8 is already off to a strong start, becoming Peacock’s most-streamed original season in its first three days. The debut viewership soared past previous seasons, including the show’s record-breaking Season 7, with Season 8 growing 74% from last season.
This is not the first time an unscripted NBCUniversal property has screened in movie theaters. Bravo aired Part 1 of the buzzy “Summer House” Season 10 reunion on a big screen in Manhattan.
Netflix has also leaned into theatrical releases for some of its most popular titles. The “Stranger Things” finale aired in over 600 theaters nationwide this holiday season, and the “One Piece” Season 2 premiere screened in over 200 theaters across the U.S. and Canada earlier this year.
Look below for a complete list of theaters for the “Love Island USA” event.
- Cinemark Dallas XD & IMAX Cinemark Theatres in Dallas, TX
- Cinemark Tinseltown Grapevine & XD Cinemark Theatres in Dallas, TX
- Cinemark Century Bel Mar 16 & XD Cinemark Theatres in Denver, CO
- Cinemark The Woodlands & XD Cinemark Theatres in Houston, TX
- Cinemark Century Huntington Beach & XD Cinemark Theatres in Los Angeles, CA
- Cinemark Paradise 24 & XD Cinemark Theatres in Miami, FL
- Universal Cinemark at CityWalk & XD Cinemark Theatres in Orlando, FL
- Cinemark Christiana & XD Cinemark Theatres in Philadelphia, PA
- Cinemark Century Oakridge 20 XD & ScreenX Cinemark Theatres in San Francisco, CA
- Cinemark Century Daly City 20 XD & IMAX Cinemark Theatres in San Francisco, CA
- Cinemark Fairfax Corner & XD Cinemark Theatres in Washington, DC
- Harkins Tempe Marketplace 16 Harkins in Phoenix, AZ
- Regal Atlantic Station ScreenX, IMAX, RPX & VIP Regal in Atlanta, GA
- Regal City North 4DX & IMAX Regal in Chicago, IL
- Colorado Mills 16 IMAX & RPX Regal in Denver, CO
- Regal Houston Marq*E Regal in Houston, TX
- Regal LA Live Regal in Los Angeles, CA
- Regal Irvine Spectrum Regal in Los Angeles, CA
- Regal Paseo 14 Regal in Los Angeles, CA
- Kendall Vlg Stm 16 IMAX & RPX Regal in Miami, FL
- Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX Regal in New York, NY
- UA Westbury Stadium 12 IMAX & RPX Regal in New York, NY
- Regal Essex Crossing & RPX Regal in New York, NY
- Regal Waterford Lakes 4DX & IMAX Regal in Orlando, FL
- Regal UA King Of Prussia 4DX & IMAX Regal in Philadelphia, PA
- Regal Hacienda Crossings Stadium 20 & IMAX Regal in San Francisco, CA
- Regal Park Place Regal in Tampa, FL
- Regal Bellingham Stm 14 Regal in Boston, MA