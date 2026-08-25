‘Making Love’: Hannah Berner to Host Paramount+ Dating Show

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Hannah Berner will make her hosting debut as the matchmaker on the new Paramount+ dating show “Making Love.”

The series comes from Chris Coelen, CEO of Kinetic Content, the creators behind “Love Is Blind” and “Married at First Sight.” The dating show will be a “bold new bold new relationship experiment which gives singles a completely original and unique opportunity to take destiny into their own hands,” according to its official logline.

Berner will lead the way as “equal parts hype woman, hilarious hall monitor and hopeless romantic.” Other details for the series have yet to be released.

“This series speaks to the kind of premium, pop culture-driving unscripted storytelling audiences love. As we continue to grow our reality offering, we’re especially excited to reintroduce this format to Paramount+ in a fresh and unexpected way,” said Jane Wiseman, head of originals at Paramount+.

The comedian got her start as a reality star on Bravo’s “Summer House,” where she was a cast member for three seasons. She has released two comedy specials, one for Netflix “We Ride at Dawn” and one for Hulu “Hannah Berner: None of My Business.”

Most notably she hosts the “Giggly Squad” podcast alongside Paige Desorbo. The duo were ranked No. 20 on Forbes’ Highest-Paid Podcasters list earlier this year.

“Making Love” will be executive produced by Coelen, along with Kinetic’s President of Television Ally Simpson, Brent Gauches, Lauren Dunlop and Jayson Elmore. Stefanie Cohen-Williams and Maegan McDonough will serve as co-executive producers.

The series is set to launch in early 2027. “Making Love” is Paramount’s first ts first unscripted greenlight since David Ellison’s Skydance took control of the studio and named Wiseman as Head of Originals.