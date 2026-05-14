‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ Renewed for Season 2 With Eva Anderson Promoted to Co-Showrunner

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” and they won’t be solved any time soon!

The Elle Fanning-led series will return for Season 2, Apple TV announced Wednesday evening. Additionally, EP Eva Anderson has been promoted to co-showrunner alongside David E. Kelley.

The news comes as the TV adaptation of Rufi Thorpe’s novel gears up to debut its Season 1 finale on May 20. “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” first debuted on April 15 with three episodes and has been rolling out weekly since.

“Embarking on the adventure of bringing Margo to the screen has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” Fanning said in a statement. “When I first read Rufi’s stunning story, it felt wholly original and most importantly human, and then with David’s writing, along with our epic cast of heart-wrenching performances, it truly felt like we had something special. Having the opportunity to bring more of Margo’s troubles, creativity, fearless spirit and authenticity to audiences with a second season, makes me incredibly happy and excited. I can promise everyone they’re in for a wild, messy, and beautiful ride.”

“‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ was an irresistible proposition to me from day one,” Kelley said in a statement. “I fell in love with Rufi’s world and unpredictable characters, and it’s been rewarding to see audiences embrace this series. We can’t wait to continue this story with our partners at Apple and A24.”

“Ever since David’s sharp adaptation of Rufi’s novel debuted, audiences have wanted to spend more time with these riveting characters and the brilliant cast behind them, led by Elle, Michelle, Nick and Thaddea,” Apple TV’s head of programming Matt Cherniss said. “We’re excited to watch Margo and the entire family continue to defy the odds in Season 2, in the way only they can, with humor, determination, and creativity.’”

In “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” Fanning stars as Margo, the daughter of an ex-Hooters waitress (Michelle Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler (Nick Offerman) who drops out of college and turns to OnlyFans to provide for her baby.

In addition to Fanning, Pfeiffer and Offerman, the series also stars Nicole Kidman, Thaddea Graham, Marcia Gay Harden, Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, Rico Nasty and Lindsey Normington.

Fanning, Pfeiffer and Kidman also serve as EPs.