‘Matlock’ Taps Gina Rodriguez as Season 2 Guest Star

“Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez will guest star in the Season 2 finale of CBS’ “Matlock,” reuniting Rodriguez with “Jane the Virgin” creator Jennie Snyder Urman, who also created and serves as showrunner of “Matlock.”

“My heart is exploding with happiness that Gina will be joining the show for the Season 2 finale,” Snyder Urman said in a statement. “She is pure magic and our collaboration on Jane was a highlight of my life. Having her on ‘Matlock’ is a dream come true.”

The reunion for Rodriguez and Snyder Urman comes nearly seven years after “Jane the Virgin” aired its series finale in 2019, bringing its five-season run to a close. Rodriguez starred in the titular role as Jane, who gets accidentally artificially inseminated by her gynecologist, kickstarting a complex turn of events.

“Matlock” has also featured Yael Grobglas, who starred as Petra in “Jane the Virgin,” though it is unclear if Grobglas and Rodriguez will cross paths in the Season 2 finale.

Rodriguez joins “Matlock’s” guest star roster, which also includes Melanie Lynskey, Jason Ritter’s real-life spouse, Edwin Hodge, Skye P. Marshall’s real-life spouse, and Justina Machado, among others.

Beyond “Jane the Virgin,” which earned Rodriguez a Golden Globe for best actress in a television series, musical or comedy, she led ABC’s “Not Dead Yet,” appeared in Season 3 of ABC’s “Will Trent,” and co-hosted ABC’s “Lucky 13.” She can also be seen in Robert Rodriguez’s reboot of “Spy Kids” and the rom-com “Players,” both on Netflix.

“Matlock” airs Thursdays at 9-10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streams on Paramount+ live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch “Matlock” the day after each episode airs.