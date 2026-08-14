Max Greenfield Says Taylor Swift Was a Better Actor Than ‘New Girl’ Cast During 2013 Cameo

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According to Max Greenfield, Taylor Swift has some serious acting chops.

The “New Girl” star appeared on Friday’s episode of “Therapuss” and told host Jake Shane that the pop star was so good, she blew the cast away with her cameo in 2013. He even admitted to thinking she was a tad better than him and the rest of the cast that included Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson.

Swift made a brief but memorable cameo on the Season 2 finale of the Fox Show in 2013. Titled “Elaine’s Big Day,” she played Elaine, a wedding guest who is revealed to be Shivrang’s true love after his wedding to Cece falls apart. Elaine and Shivrang promptly run off together to elope, while the chaos helps set up the next chapter of Cece’s and Schmidt’s relationship.

“Taylor wasn’t quite yet Taylor, but I remember she was on set and we were hanging out and she was so kind,” Greenfield said. “She was a better actor than all of us.”

“I remember asking her, I said, ‘Can I ask a question?’ She was like, ‘Yeah, sure,’” he explained. “And I go, ‘If you could play like to an intimate audience or a big arena — what do you prefer?’ And she goes without missing a beat, she goes, ‘If you could fill the ocean with people, I’d like to play for that.’”

While Swift is most likely too booked and busy to comment on each and every cameo appearance, a few of the show’s other stars sung her praises as well. Johnson, who played Nick Miller during the show’s seven season run, had nothing but nice things to say about the singer during a 2024 episode of the “We’re Here to Help” podcast.

“She’s such a huge star but her vibe isn’t bad,” Johnson said at the time. “She’s sweet. She’s funny. A lot of big stars, they have their own hair and makeup. The first time I met her, I was going to my lady in the corner … and there was a random blonde lady sitting in one of the chairs.”

“You would expect her to come fully ready from their own thing, not talk to anybody,” he said explaining that Swift easily integrated with the cast and crew.

Here’s to hoping Swift has more time for television cameos in the future.

You can listen to Greenfield’s full podcast episode here.