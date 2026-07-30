Meghann Fahy to Star in HBO Limited Series ‘The Trial of Louise Woodward’

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Meghann Fahy will star in the HBO limited series “The Trial of Louise Woodward,” from creator Matthew Barry and director Susanne Bier, the network announced Thursday.

The five-episode series follows the true story of how in 1997 “an 18-year-old British au pair was accused of shaking to death a baby left in her care by her American host family, setting off an international media firestorm as the trial unfolds in full view of both the British and American public,” according to the official logline.

The project reunites Fahy and Bier, who previously worked together on the Netflix limited series “The Perfect Couple.” It also brings Fahy back into the HBO fold after her Emmy-nominated turn in “The White Lotus,” and Barry, who previously wrote on “Industry.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Matthew Barry and Susanne Bier on this new series and to welcome Meghann Fahy back to the HBO family. Matthew’s compassionate approach to this gripping true story, paired with Susanne’s powerfully distinct directorial vision and Meghann’s exceptional talent, has brought together an extraordinary creative team whose work we’re excited to share with our audience soon,” Francesca Orsi, HBO drama head, said in a statement.

“The trial of Louise Woodward raised profound questions about childcare, working mothers, class, and the role of an emerging 24/7 media,” Barry said in a statement. “Thirty years later, those questions feel more urgent and relevant than ever. I’m grateful to be working with Susanne and our partners at HBO to bring this story, in all its complexity, to the screen.”

Barry serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Bier directs all five episodes and also executive produces the project. Other executive producers include Big Lights Productions founder Frank Spotnitz, Emily Feller, Tobi de Graaff and Antione Douaihy.