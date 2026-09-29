Megyn Kelly Drags Madonna’s ‘Needy’ VMAs Performance: ‘How Was This Hot?’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Megyn Kelly ripped into Madonna’s appearance at the 2026 Video Music Awards, calling the music icon “needy.”

The “Confessions II” singer came out on top Sunday night at the awards show with seven trophies, including Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter for their song “Bring Your Love.”

Madonna’s opening performance during the show featured dancers that had a laser seemingly coming out of their crotch area. Kelly railed into the singer, saying that it was unnecessarily vulgar.

“It’s really more of a butt exercise they’re simulating if I’m being honest because I don’t think most people have sex like that,” she said, commenting on the video in real time on Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.” “I don’t know if this is simulated blow jobs or what.”

Kelly also said that the singer started “bombing” while accepting an award later in the night. Madonna pretended to pull the laser out of her butt and drop it.

“Again, the picture of class. Um, sad, but that’s what she thinks is entertaining,” she said.

During another part of the show, Madonna asked the production team to raise the mic, so she wasn’t having to bow down to it, joking that she has “been bowing down to people for too long.”

Play video

“What the what? Who? You’re Madonna,” Kelly asserted. “Who have you bowed down to? Give me a break. Stop trying to act like you’re a victim.”

“Could you please try to find a more empowering narrative for age 68, please? I’m begging you,” she added. “She stinks of desperation.”

Later the former Fox News host made fun of Madonna for not even trying to lip sync during her performance, saying that she frauded the audience. She also pointed out what seemed to be padding in her bloomers.

Kelly said that Madonna used to be in good shape, but now at 68, she lost some muscle definition that she once had. The host said that the butt pads looked unnatural.

“It doesn’t look good. She just wants us talking about her, which I’m complying with,” she said. “But again, how is this hot, attractive, sexy? It just telegraphs needy to me.”

Watch the full clip from “The Megyn Kelly Show” above.