Mindy Kaling and Max Greenfield to Develop Tess Sanchez’s ‘We’ve Decided To Go In A Different Direction’ at WBTV

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Mindy Kaling and Max Greenfield will partner up to adapt of Tess Sanchez’s “We’ve Decided To Go In A Different Direction” to series at Warner Bros. Television.

Warner Bros. Television has optioned Sanchez’s bestselling book of essays, “We’ve Decided To Go In A Different Direction,” which reflects on her time as a Hollywood casting director as well as the industry turmoil that prompted her role to be eliminated and for her to pivot her career while navigating her marriage and family commitments.

“We’ve Decided To Go In A Different Direction” was first published by Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery in 2025, with a foreword written by Sanchez’s husband, Greenfield.

Sanchez is attached to executive produce the series, which doesn’t have a distributor attached, alongside Greenfield and Kaling.

Greenfield and Kaling first collaborated during “The Mindy Project,” in which Greenfield appeared in two episodes, but more recently have partnered on Warner Bros. TV-produced “Running Point,” which Kaling co-created alongside Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen.

Sanchez headed up casting on “The Mindy Project,” which is where she and Kaling first worked together, but years before that, she was behind the casting of “New Girl,” which saw Greenfield get his big break as Schmidt.

More to come …