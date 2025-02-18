Mindy Kaling’s ‘Not Suitable for Work’ Gets Series Order at Hulu

Mindy Kaling’s new comedy show, “Not Suitable for Work,” has officially been greenlit at Hulu.

The half-hour, single-camera comedy series, which was previously titled “Murray Hill,” has received a series order at the streamer, Hulu announced Tuesday. The order came about 10 months after the show landed at Hulu following a competitive bidding process.

“Not Suitable for Work” follows five work-obsessed 20somethings striving for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill, according to the official logline.

Kaling created the series, and Charlie Grandy (“The Sex Lives of College Girls,” “The Mindy Project”) is set to serve as showrunner. Kaling and Grandy will executive produce alongside Howard Klein, who executive produces for 3 Arts Entertainment.

“Not Suitable for Work” is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where both Kaling and Grandy are under overall deals.

The news comes as Kaling gears up to launch “Running Point” on Netflix in late February, which she created alongside Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen. Kaling’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls” also recently wrapped up its third season on Max, though it has yet to receive the greenlight for a fourth installment.

“Not Suitable for Work” reunites Kaling and Hulu after the streamer picked up “The Mindy Project” following its cancellation at Fox for the final three seasons of its six-season run. In “The Mindy Project,” Kaling starred as Dr. Mindy Lahiri alongside Barinholtz, Chris Messina, Ed Weeks, Xosha Roquemore, Adam Pally and Beth Grant. Kaling also worked with Hulu on “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”

“Not Suitable for Work” joins Hulu’s slate of comedies alongside “Only Murders in the Building,” the upcoming “Chad Powers” and “King of the Hill.”