Lizzie Borden’s ‘Monster’ Jumps 20% From Premiere Week With 14.5 Million Views on Netflix, Tops TV Chart

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Lizzie Borden’s season of “Monster” is a Netflix success story. Viewership for Season 4 of the controversial anthology series jumped 20% from its premiere week to gather 14.5 million views.

“Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” was No. 1 on the Global top 10 English list, ranking in the top 10 in 92 countries, up from 89 in its first week. It also reached no. 1 in 36 countries, up from 16 in week one.

The season stars Ella Beatty as the infamous woman charged with the axe murders of her father and stepmother in 1892. It also stars Vicky Krieps, Rebecca Hall, Charlie Hunnam and Sarah Paulson as Aileen Wuornos.

Competition series “Wonka’s The Golden Ticket” debuted at No. 2 on the English TV list with 4.6 million views, while the streamer’s new “A Different World” sequel series landed at No. 4 with 4.2 million views. The YA series “Crew Girl,” which was renewed for Season 2 last week after two weeks, landed at No. 3 with 4.5 million views.

On the film side, “Unabomber” debuted at No. 1 with 16.4 million views. The movie stars Russell Crowe, Jacob Tremblay, Annabelle Wallis and Shailene Woodley in a dramatic retelling of Ted Kaczynski’s journey from Harvard teen prodigy to becoming an infamous domestic terrorist.

The second spot went to “Best of the Best,” the dance comedy series co-written by Hasan Minhaj and starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (“Never Have I Ever”) and Priyanka Kedia, which scored 7.3 million views. “The Whisper Man,” starring Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan and Adam Scott, landed at No. 5 with 4 million views.