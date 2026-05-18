‘Morning Joe’: Trump’s Foreign Policy After China Trip Shows His ‘Abandonment of Allies’ | Video

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough slammed President Trump on Monday morning over his recent remarks about Taiwan’s sovereignty following his recent trip to China, remarking that the theme of the president’s foreign policy plan seems to be “the embrace of enemies and the abandonment of allies.”

“What we’re seeing around the world is that it’s hard to be America’s friend and ally and that it’s easier to be a strong and sometimes belligerent adversary, like China,” panelist and The Washington Post columnist David Ignatius said. Scarborough, meanwhile, observed, “If you just take a couple of steps back, you see a very clear pattern: The president being terrible to our closest historic allies.”

“They’re upping the ante by abandoning Germany, by abandoning Poland, the country [Russian President Vladimir] Putin would go to right after Ukraine. And then you have Taiwan hearing this,” he said, in reference to Trump’s comments about potentially not supplying Taiwan with weapons to defend itself.

“It has been, I suppose, a head-spinning weekend for American allies, except for the fact they’ve seen all too much of this over the past decade from Donald Trump,” the “Morning Joe” host concluded. You can watch the full segment yourself in the video below.

In a separate “Morning Joe” segment Monday, Scarborough also criticized Trump for continuing to deny that affordability is a problem for millions of Americans right now, thanks to the current state of the economy and the rising gas prices caused by the Iran War.

“He could say, ‘I’m very sorry. I know it’s very hard for Americans who are struggling with higher gas prices, the highest grocery prices in years. All of these things are terrible. But we have to make a sacrifice right now, every American does, because Iran can’t have nuclear weapons,’” Scarborough explained, noting that Trump instead “goes straight to, ‘Affordability is BS.’”

“This is just a tick in Donald Trump. He can’t say, ‘Yes, things are not going as well as we would like them to go,’” Scarborough mused. “You have a war that continues to drag on, and all signs point to higher oil prices and higher gas prices and higher grocery prices as we get through a war that just continues, because there is no easy off-ramp for the President of the United States.”