Nathan Lane Drags the ‘Kaleidoscopic’ Stupidity of Timothée Chalamet’s Ballet Comments: ‘What a Schmuck’

Add Nathan Lane to the list of legends who are criticizing Timothée Chalamet this week, after the “Marty Supreme” actor said “no one cares” about opera or ballet these days. During Lane’s visit to “The View” on Thursday morning, he had some equally blunt feedback for the “schmuck” that is Chalamet.

As Lane took the stage to begin his interview, there in support of “Death of a Salesman” on Broadway, the actor quipped that they needed to get started “before Iran drops the big one.” At that, moderator Whoopi Goldberg called out Chalamet’s “big one,” curious for Lane’s input on the topics.

“Oh, what a schmuck,” Lane retorted before Goldberg even finished teeing it up.

He noted that he didn’t want to give Chalamet’s comments more attention than they deserve, but that he still had thoughts on the matter, including that “it was kind of kaleidoscopic in its stupidity and insensitivity.”

“One should remember, people will be going to see ‘Swan Lake’ and ‘La traviata’ long after someone at a dinner party says ‘Who was Timothée Chalamet?’” Lane said. “It’s the show business circle of life.”

Really, Lane was more baffled by the fact that a town hall between Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey even happened at all.

“I mean, who deemed this meeting of the minds necessary?” Lane asked. “Why isn’t there a town hall meeting with Democrats, discussing how to get this lunatic out of the White House?”

Lane then answered his own question, realizing that Chalamet is still on the promotional run for his “endless ping pong movie.”

“I got news for Timmy. If you think nobody cares about opera and ballet, I can’t tell you how much we don’t care about ping pong,” Lane sniped.

That said, the Broadway star did come to Chalamet’s defense just a tad, reminding everyone that he made his comments in a conversation with McConaughey specifically.

“So I’m thinking some weed was smoked beforehand,” Lane said. “This may just be a tragic case of terribly unfunny people trying to be funny, which always ends in disaster.”

