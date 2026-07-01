‘NCIS’ Brings Back Michael Weatherly for Season 24

“NCIS” is bringing back a familiar face for Season 24. Michael Weatherly is set to reprise his role of Tony DiNozzo for a season-long arc on the CBS crime procedural starting this fall.

Details on what brings Tony back into the fold or how many episodes he’ll appear in remain under wraps, but his storyline will play out throughout Season 24. Weatherly previously starred on “NCIS” for 13 seasons and over 300 episode, and recently reprised the role in the Paramount+ spinoff series “NCIS: Tony & Ziva,” which ran for one season.

The news of Weatherly’s return is the latest dose of nostalgia infused into upcoming seasons of the CBS franchise. Longtime “NCIS” star Mark Harmon is set to appear in every episode of Season 3 of the prequel series “NCIS: Origins” beginning this fall, as present-day Leroy Jethro Gibbs becomes entangled in a season-long mystery related to his ’90s-era rise at the organization.

“NCIS” celebrated its 500th episode earlier this year and stands as CBS’ longest-running primetime drama series, spawning the #1 TV franchise in global viewership. Along with “Origins,” the show also boasts international spinoff series “NCIS: Sydney,” which will return in 2027, and new drama”NCIS: New York,” which will star returning franchise favorite LL Cool J as Sam Hanna.

“NCIS” also stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law and Gary Cole. Season 23 wrapped up on a tense cliffhanger, after Valderrama’s Nick Torres caught McGee’s (Murray) son in some fishy business — ending in a shootout that left both of their fates in question.

“NCIS” Season 2 is executive produced by Harmon, Steven D. Binder, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Scott Williams, Christopher J. Waild, Mark R. Schilz, José Clemente Hernandez, Avery C. Drewe, Marco Schnabel and Donald P. Bellisario. The show is produced by CBS Studios.