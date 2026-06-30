‘NCIS: Origins’ Brings Mark Harmon Back on Camera for Big Season 3 Mystery

“NCIS: Origins” is bringing Mark Harmon back in front of the camera for a big Season 3 mystery.

The actor and executive producer, who has appeared on two episodes of the CBS prequel series and narrates every installment, will appear as present-day Leroy Jethro Gibbs in all 10 episodes of the upcoming season. His arc will be tied to a season-long mystery that connects to Gibbs’ ’90s Camp Pendleton days, where the show is set.

The news comes as “NCIS: Origins” left fans with a few big cliffhangers at the end of Season 2, including Randy (Caleb Foote) getting kidnapped for his work moving NIS files into a computer, and Lala (Mariel Molino) and Gibbs (Austin Stowell) finally sealing their feelings for each other with a kiss.

“NCIS: Origins” follows the rise of a young Gibbs through the NCIS ranks in the ’90s. Harmon previously appeared onscreen as Gibbs, the character who anchored the flagship “NCIS,” in the series premiere in 2024 and as part of an “NCIS” and “Origins” crossover in 2025.

“NCIS: Origins” also stars Foote, Molino, Kyle Schmid, Tyla Abercrumbie and Diany Rodriguez. Executive producers for Season 3 include showrunner David J. North, Harmon, Sean Harmon, Michele Greco and Eric Christian Olsen. The series is produced by CBS Studios. Series co-creator Gina Lucita Monreal exited at the end of Season 2 to pursue other opportunities.

The series will continue to air Thursdays on CBS this fall alongside the flagship “NCIS.” Also joining the lineup is new spinoff series “NCIS: New York,” which brings back LL Cool J’s Sam Hanna to lead a new team alongside a new partner, played by “Hawaii Five-0” alum Scott Caan.