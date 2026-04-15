‘NCIS: New York’ Spinoff, ‘Eternally Yours’ and ‘Cupertino’ Lead CBS’ 2026-27 Schedule

A new “NCIS” spinoff, “NCIS: New York,” vampire comedy series “Eternally Yours” and legal drama “Cupertino” will lead CBS‘ 2026-27 schedule.

This fall, CBS will launch “NCIS: New York,” which will see LL Cool J reprising his role as Sam Hanna alongside Scott Caan in a further expansion of the “NCIS” franchise, CBS announced Wednesday during its slate unveiling in Los Angeles. “NCIS: New York” will launch Tuesdays at 9 p.m. this fall, airing in between the flagship “NCIS” series at 8 p.m. and “NCIS: Origins” at 10 p.m.

CBS will unveil two new series on Thursdays, including “Eternally Yours” starring Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards, which will air at 8:30 p.m. following “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” at 8 p.m. The shows, which both surround themes of family, make a “formidable pairing,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach told press on Wednesday. After “Elsbeth” moves up to air at 9 p.m., new legal drama “Cupertino” will launch at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Notably, “Matlock,” “Ghosts” and “NCIS: Sydney” have been pushed to air mid-season, a decision that Reisenbach said “speaks to the strength of our schedule that we’re in a position to move bonafide hits like ‘Matlock’ and ‘Ghosts’ to mid-season.” Reisenbach confirmed “Ghosts” will get a 22-episode order, but discussions are still underway for the episode count for “Matlock,” with drama series ranging from 18-22 episodes.

To tide “Ghosts” fans over in the meantime, CBS will air two one-hour Halloween and “Ghostmas” special episodes this fall, though exact timing has yet to be announced.

New seasons of “Matlock,” “Ghosts” and “NCIS: Sydney” will premiere midseason alongside the launch of “Einstein,” a new drama starring Matthew Gray Gubler and Melissa Fumero, which was pushed from the 2025-26 season last year.

CBS also announced a renewal for “Harlan Coben’s Final Twist,” which will air Mondays at 10 p.m. following “FBI” at 8 p.m. and “CIA,” which was recently renewed for a second season” at 9 p.m.

Sundays will see “60 Minutes” air at 7 p.m. while “Marshals” airs at 8 p.m. and “Tracker” airs at 9 p.m. The 10 p.m. hour will air drama encores to account for football during the fall. CBS encores will also air across the 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. hours on Saturday before “48 Hours” airs at 10 p.m.

Likewise, on Fridays, “Sheriff Country” will air at 8 p.m. ahead of “Fire Country” at 9 p.m. and “Boston Blue” at 10 p.m.

Wednesday will continue holding down the unscripted block for CBS, with “Survivor” Season 51, which Reisenbach revealed will begin filming Friday in Fiji, airing at 8 p.m. while “The Amazing Race,” which will only air one cycle next year, picks up the baton at 9:30 p.m.

As far as live programming goes, CBS has added to its lineup, which includes the American Music Awards hosted by Queen Latifah, the Tonys hosted by P!nk, New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash and the Golden Globes. The network will continue to simulcast the VMAs, which hit a six-year viewership high with the CBS simulcast this year, and will now also simulcast Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

In December, CBS will air a “The Price Is Right Live” special, giving the show a one-hour live airing for the first time in its 54-year history.

During the slate unveiling, CBS executives also revealed several shows in development, including “Flint,” a drama series starring and executive produced by Matt LeBlanc, who stars as “a burned-out LAPD detective is blindsided when the city extends retirement by five years.” Hailing from CBS Studios, “Flint” has Evan Katz on board as a writer and EP with Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed of JBTV also attached as EPs.

CBS also ordered a pilot and two additional scripts for drama “I Know Who You Are” from Corinne Kingsbury and comedy “Hilda! In Lights” from Abbey Caldwell. The network is also in early development on a universe expansion of “Fire Country” and “Sheriff Country,” which will follow a medical team in the series’ town of Edgewater, California.

The news comes amid ratings success for CBS’ 2025-26 season, which saw the network’s shows take six of the top 20 most-watched series across all broadcast and streaming series — more than any broadcast competitor, per season-to-date live-plus-28-day multiplatform viewership from Nielsen. Those series include “Marshals,” “Tracker,” “CIA,” “Matlock,” “Sheriff Country” and “Ghosts.”

Additionally, “Marshals” outpaced all broadcast series with 26.5 million viewers while “Tracker” averaged 16.4 million viewers, outpacing “High Potential,” “The Pitt” and “Fallout,” among others. CBS was also home to the top news program in “60 Minutes” as well as the top two new series in “CIA” and “Marshals.”

Notably, however, CBS won’t be the most-watched broadcast network for the first time since the 2007-2008 season due to NBC’s Legendary February, which saw elevated figures for the winter Olympics, the Super Bowl and the NBA All-Star game. “Congrats to my former colleagues at NBC,” George Cheeks joked.

See the full schedule for CBS’ 2026-27 slate below.

Sundays

7 p.m. – “60 Minutes”

8 p.m. – “Marshals”

9 p.m. – “Tracker”

10 p.m. – CBS drama encores

Mondays

8 p.m. – “FBI”

9 p.m. – “CIA”

10 p.m. – “Harlan Coben’s Final Twist”

Tuesday

8 p.m. – “NCIS”

9 p.m. – “NCIS: New York”

10 p.m. – “NCIS: Origins”

Wednesday

8 p.m. – “Survivor”

9:30 p.m. – “The Amazing Race”

Thursday

8 p.m. – “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage”

8:30 p.m. – “Eternally Yours”

9 p.m. – “Elsbeth”

10 p.m. – “Cupertino”

Friday

8 p.m. – “Sheriff Country”

9 p.m. – “Fire Country”

10 p.m. – “Boston Blue”

Saturday