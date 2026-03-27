‘Watson’ Canceled After 2 Seasons at CBS

CBS announced which series would return to the network for its 2026-2027 broadcast slate Friday, renewing 16 programs and canceling two.

The medical mystery series “Watson” was canceled at the network after two seasons. The Morris Chesnut-led series will air its series finale Sunday May 3. The network also canceled freshman workplace comedy “DMV” after just one season at the network.

After several early renewals for the network’s other series, “Watson” and “DMV” were the among the network’s lowest rated shows and the only scripted series left in limbo.

Craig Sweeny created “Watson” and executive produced alongside Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz. “DMV” was created by Dana Klein, who serves as executive producer alongside Matt Kuhn, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling and Robyn Meisinger.

The network has picked up two new series for the 2026-2027 broadcast season. Robert and Michelle King’s “Cupertino” and “Einstein,” starring Matthew Gray Gubler” will join the network’s slate this fall.

The 16 programs previously renewed at the network include “Marshals,” “CIA,” “Tracker,” “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” “Matlock,” “Elsbeth,” “Fire Country,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Origins,” “NCIS Sydney,” “Boston Blue,” “Sheriff Country,” “FBI,” “Ghosts,” “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race.”

The veteran CBS comedy series “The Neighborhood” will end its run at the network with its eight and final season.

Last year the network ordered a couple pilots for the 2026-2027 broadcast season: vampire comedy “Eternally Yours” from “Ghosts” showrunners and “Regency” from “Big Bang Theory” EP Tara Hernandez.