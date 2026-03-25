‘Entertainment Tonight’ and ‘Inside Edition’ Renewed at CBS Media Ventures

CBS Media Ventures has renewed news magazines “Entertainment Tonight” and “Inside Edition,” as well as several other syndicated programs for its 2026-27 broadcast season.

The upcoming slate will also see the returns of court show “Hot Bench” and syndicated series “Flip Side” and “The Perfect Line.”

“From beloved franchises to breakout new series, this upcoming slate reflects the incredible momentum across our entire portfolio and our continued commitment to deliver top-tier original programming for our stations and partners,” John Budkins, EVP of programming and syndication production for CBS Media Ventures and Stations, said in a Wednesday statement.

“With seven of the top 10 most-watched first-run syndicated titles currently on the air, we’re proud to continue to produce and distribute a wide range of high-quality shows that deliver for audiences, bringing engaging, proven entertainment to viewers in the season ahead,” he added.

The most recent renewals come after the network announced a two-season pick-up for “The Drew Barrymore Show,” as well as long-running syndicated game shows “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

The 2026-27 slate will also see new programs joining the lineup with “Adam’s Law,” produced by Judge Judy Sheindlin, “America’s Funniest Home Video,” which the network recently acquired from ABC, and “American Mayhem.”

These renewals come as syndicated series have been slashed at CBS’ competitors. NBCUniversal canceled daytime shows “Karamo” and “The Steve Wilkos Show,” as well as “Access Hollywood” and “Access Live” in a major syndication strategy overhaul earlier this month.

Meanwhile, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is also set to end this year after seven seasons and “Sherri” was canceled at Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury after four.