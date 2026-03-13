NBCUniversal Cancels ‘Access Hollywood,’ ‘Karamo’ and ‘The Steve Wilkos Show’ in Massive Syndication Overhaul

NBCUniversal is canceling daytime shows “Karamo” and “The Steve Wilkos Show,” along with “Access Hollywood” and “Access Live” in a major syndication strategy overhaul amid an industrywide rethinking of its investment in the space.

Based on local stations’ consumer demand and an assessment of the business, NBCUniversal determined that the existing syndication studio model was not sustainable, according to an individual with knowledge.

The decision impacts dozens of production jobs most immediately, with staffs for “Karamo” and “The Steve Wilkos Show” having already wrapped filming on Feb. 27 and last week, respectively. New episodes of both programs will continue to run through the summer. Production teams for “Access Hollywood” and “Access Live” will continue to work on new episodes through the summer as well.

“These shows have provided audiences with great talk and entertainment content for many years and we’re very proud of the teams behind them,” Frances Berwick, chairman of Bravo and Peacock unscripted, said in a statement. “NBCUniversal is making changes to our first-run syndication division to better align with the programming preferences of local stations. The company will remain active in the distribution of our existing program library and other off-network titles, while winding down production of our first-run shows.”

This syndication overhaul sees daytime programs go to the wayside as local stations prioritize community programming, local and national news and off-network franchises that meet consumer demand. More cuts are expected across NBCUniversal’s syndication team as they end their first-run syndication model.

The company will still distribute its existing program library and other off-network titles to affiliate partners, including “Dateline,” “Law & Order,” “Chicago PD,” “Jerry Springer,” among others.

“Access Hollywood” was previously hit with layoffs later last year, tied to the cancellation of the “E! News” nightly broadcast last July. That entertainment news program had been on the air since 1991.

This shift comes as daytime television faces a rocky start to the year. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will end this year at NBC after seven seasons, and “Sherri” was canceled at Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury after four. On the flipside, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” was renewed for just one season, while Drew Barrymore’s talk show was renewed for two years at CBS.

“Access Hollywood” first premiered in 1996 and will end after its 30-year entertainment news tenure. “Karamo” first premiered in 2022 and ran for four seasons. “The Steve Wilkos” show first aired in 2007 and will conclude with its 19th and final season.