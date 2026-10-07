‘NCIS: New York’ Plot: What Brings LL Cool J Back Home

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Note: This story contains spoilers from “NCIS: New York” Episode 1.

“NCIS: New York” came as a surprise for many in the fandom and TV world. And now we know what’s bringing one of the franchise’s most beloved characters back into the fold.

Of course we’re talking about NCIS senior special agent Sam Hanna, the former Navy seal played by LL Cool J — and who previously headlined 14 seasons and more than 300 episodes of “NCIS: Los Angeles.” Now the character, a native New Yorker like the actor and rapper who portrays him, returns home to headline a new series set in a new city, alongside a new partner played by “Hawaii Five-0” veteran Scott Caan.

“You get a chance to see some of the vulnerabilities, the uncertainty,” LL Cool J said in a New York Times interview of his character’s re-introduction. “Because don’t forget: He hasn’t been home in so long. He’s almost like a stranger in this place.”

Here’s how Sam Hanna returned full time to the “NCIS” and his old home, and what makes him stick around for more.

Close to Home

We find Sam in full internal agent mode at the start of “NCIS: New York,” working a case in Dubai while getting repeated calls from Jack Halloway — urging him to call him back as soon as he can.

After some sleuthing and an epic fight scene with some international terrorists, Sam calls his friend back. But it’s too late, he has been shot dead in New York City and the crime scene was staged to look like a suicide. Jack’s death brings him into the jurisdiction of NCIS special agent Nick Schaeffer (Caan), whose day off is interrupted when his team is assigned the murder.

Sam reveals he was close with Jack’s father, and he’d known the victim his whole life — even being a member of his wedding party. He’s convinced that his death was not a suicide, given he’s about to welcome a baby into the world and he was happy both professionally and with his wife. At the behest of special agent in charge Robyn Wells (Jennifer Beals), Sam joins the team to investigate the suspicious kill. He assures Nick that he’s only here for one case.

LL Cool J and Scott Caan in “NCIS: New York.” (Cara Howe/CBS)

Instant chemistry

Seconds into meeting one another, Nick and Sam kick off the banter — trading jokes about Sam’s massive size and Nick’s shorter build. The rest of the team also seems to blend smoothly, including Addy (Jacqueline Byers), the recently dumped special agent Wyatt (Shane Harper) and computer expert Sean (Devin Druid), who made a deal to help NCIS in exchange for not going to prison for hacking into the police pension fund.

We even get an appearance from flagship “NCIS” scientist Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), who confirms Jack’s murder and tells Sam he’ll be staying put in NYC for a while given the conspiracy at the center of the kill.

As they work the case, Nick and Sam bond over their shared experience being raised in New York City. Nick opens up about losing members of his family in the line of duty — as both cops and firefighters — while Nick gives condolences to Sam for the loss of his wife back in “NCIS: Los Angeles” Season 8.

As the case unfolds, tensions between Nick and Sam rise when they find a big pile of cash in the boat Jack was caring for. But Sean finds a clue that leads back to one of the dock supervisors, while Nick plots to convince Sam to join the team permanently.

Eventually they learn that Jack had uncovered an operation to bring contracted killers into the States on a mission to kidnap an oligarch’s daughter. He was killed to keep the operation secret, leaving a new mother-to-be alone. The team follows a tip to a club in Bushwick and brings the bad guys to justice, allowing Jack to be given top honors from the government after his death.

Jennifer Beals, Scott Caan, LL Cool J and Devin Druid in “NCIS: New York.” (Michael Greenberg/CBS)

New York calling

After solving the case, Nick takes Sam for a drive to his favorite spot in the city, and thanks him for saving his life during the mission.

Nick tells Sam “New York needs Big Sam Hanna.” Sam hesitates, as he feels like a stranger in the city that he called home. Nick tells him that running away from himself and his past never helped him, and that accepting his calling to serve in the city is the only time he’s been truly happy. Sam accuses Nick of overselling the pitch, but eventually softens.

“I think you’re the best at what you do and I want to work with the best,” Nick says.

“All right, let’s see how it goes,” Sam says sealing the deal. We’ll see if this new team can be another jewel in the “NCIS” universe.

“NCIS: New York” airs new episodes Tuesdays on CBS and streams the next day on Paramount+.