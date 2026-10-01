‘Neagley’ Renewed for Season 2 as ‘Reacher’ Spinoff Hits 40 Million Viewers

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“Neagley” scored a Season 2 renewal amid ratings success for the “Reacher” spinoff.

Prime Video has given the greenlight to a second installment of the Maria Sten-led action series, the streamer announced Thursday. The news comes just weeks after “Neagley” dropped Sept. 16 on Prime Video, the same day the “Reacher” Season 4 finale dropped.

Within its first 13 days on the streamer, the first season of “Neagley” has reached 40 million viewers globally, ranking both as the streamer’s No. 4 most-watched debut of an original series and within the top 10 most-viewed seasons of any original series to date.

The series also performed well globally, with 52% of the show’s audience based internationally, and especially strong performance in the U.K., Germany and Brazil.

“Audiences around the world have embraced Frances Neagley as a force all her own,” Amazon MGM Studios head of global TV Peter Friedlander said in a statement. “Maria Sten delivers a commanding, layered performance that drives every episode, and Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton have built a world that is both thrilling and compelling. We are excited to continue this story and explore what’s next for Neagley with our partners at Paramount Television Studios.”

Season 1 follows Sten’s Frances Neagley after she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident and she becomes hell-bent on justice, per the official logline.

“Neagley” also stars Greyston Holt, Adeline Rudolph, Jasper Jones, Matthew Del Negro and Damon Herriman, with “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson also guest starring as Jack Reacher.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, “Neagley” is based on the character in Lee Child’s novels.

Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton created the show and serve as co-showrunners. They executive produce the series alongside Child, Don Granger, Sam Hill, Adam Higgs and Lisa Kussner, while Carolyn Harris, Kenny Madrid and Niko Fernandez oversee the series for Paramount Television Studios.