Can Ultimate Dad Show ‘Reacher’ Expand Its Universe With Female-Led ‘Neagley’ Spinoff?

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Four seasons in, Prime Video’s “Reacher” has its audience down pat: dads. The Alan Ritchson-led action series has tapped into the same massive demographic that has made series like “Yellowstone,” “Cross” and “Peaky Blinders” into the hits they are.

Part of the appeal of these shows is the central rugged protagonist (almost always male), who ruthlessly and expertly navigates antagonists he comes across with a sliding scale of morals. So what happens when that hero is swapped in with a heroine, no less a woman of color? Will that male-dominated audience show up for a female lead in the same way?

Prime Video has shown confidence multiple times they will, most recently with “Reacher” spinoff “Neagley,” which sees Jack Reacher’s protégé Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) take the spotlight as the series’ titular character in an attempt to expand the franchise’s universe. It’s not the first time the streamer has gone this route, having made similar bets with female-led offshots for “Bosch” spinoff “Ballard” and “The Boys” extension series “Gen V.”

Prime Video made the smart move to launch “Neagley” as “Reacher” Season 4 closed out, making the spinoff the easy next watch, and its debut viewership indicates the audience for the show is indeed crossing over. But beyond giving the dad audience another action series, the streamer is giving its increasingly female audiences a way into the genre as well.

Early viewing data for “Neagley,” which dropped on Sept. 16, suggests Prime Video’s bet has paid off, with the spinoff landing as the No. 2 most-watched Prime original series worldwide for the week of Sept. 14, behind only flagship “Reacher.” Prime Video did not provide exact viewing figures, and streaming data from Nielsen is forthcoming.

It’s been several years now that Prime Video has sought to lock down the YA audience, but that effort ramped up earlier this year with sensation “Off Campus” kicking off a steady wave of series and films debuting on the streamer as it cements its spot as the “streaming destination for young women.” With YA fans already subscribed for the dozens of largely female-led romances, a female led might be just enough to lure them to press “play” on “Neagley.” And should they enjoy the first season, there’s already the four-season run of “Reacher” for them to dig into.

Likewise, a female lead might be just enough to lure in the wives or daughters of “Reacher’s” typical dad audience. It’s happened before.

Maggie Q in “Ballard.” (Greg Gayne/Prime Video)

Take “Bosch” spinoff “Ballard,” which sees Maggie Q reprise her role as Renée Ballard in the spy thriller. “Ballard” debuted last July to an impressive 1.03 billion minutes on Prime Video, landing as the No. 7 most-watched series of the week, where it remained into its second week with 886 million minutes viewed. After several more weeks in Nielsen’s top streaming charts, Prime Video renewed “Ballard” for a second season in October 2025.

Notably, “Ballard” dropped as a binge release, which Prime Video replicated for the “Neagley” launch, despite “Reacher” using a weekly release model.

However, “The Boys” spinoff “Gen V,” which centered on a queer, woman of color played by Jaz Sinclair, wasn’t so lucky. The offshoot series was canceled by Prime Video after two seasons despite showrunner Eric Kripke having key themes in mind for the third installment.

Jaz Sinclair as Marie in “Gen V” Season 2 (Prime Video)

“Gen V” made it into Nielsen’s top 10 original streaming list for its Season 2 debut week in September 2025 with 424 million minutes viewed but wasn’t close to the juggernaut that is “The Boys,” which debuted its fifth and final season this April to 899 million minutes as the week’s No. 2 overall streamed show.

But unlike “The Boys,” “Reacher” has the backing of the dad contingent. Just look at what that support did for the modern prototypical dad franchise: “Yellowstone.” CBS’ “Marshals,” which centers on Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton, became the top broadcast show last season, and “Dutton Ranch,” which stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, lassoed a Season 2 renewal from Paramount+ as it became the streamer’s most-watched original debut ever.

So far, all signs are seeming positive for “Neagley.”

Hispanic audiences show their power

Nielsen released its 2026 Hispanic Diverse Intelligence Series, which found that Hispanic audiences watched over 2 trillion minutes of television in the first half of the year, with 1.2 trillion of the minutes accounting for streaming viewership. That means that the demographic group made up 19.1% of all U.S. streaming time. That’s right about on par with the U.S. population, with the Pew Research Center reporting that Hispanics made up 20% of people in the U.S. in 2024.

Interestingly, the report notes that reality TV drove appointment viewing for Hispanic audiences, with Telemundo’s “La Casa de los Famosos” scoring up to 1.6 million Hispanic viewers, while younger Hispanic audiences made up nearly 13% of the devoted audience of Peacock’s “Love Island.”

“Dancing With the Stars” premiere maintains momentum into Night 2

The two-night premiere of “Dancing With the Stars” Season 35 scored big for ABC, with both nights ranking as the day’s No. 1 show across both total and demo viewers across entertainment programing, including streaming originals. After Night 1 brought in 6.8 million viewers and a 1.44 rating among adults 18-49, Night 2 on Wednesday averaged 6.4 million total viewers and a 1.32 rating.

In fact, both nights rank as TV’s two biggest entertainment telecasts since ABC’s airing of “The Oscars” in the demo.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas in “Dancing With the Stars.” (Disney)

The Kansas City Chiefs’ overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts became the most-watched Week 2 Sunday Night Football game since 2015 as it scored 24.3 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, based on Nielsen figures and first party data.

The Colts-Chiefs matchup, which peaked at 27.4 million viewers during the second quarter, marks the fourth-most watched overtime game in 21 seasons of NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

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