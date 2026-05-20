Erik Kripke Says ‘Gen V’ Season 3 Would Have Mirrored ‘Very Unstable New Reality’ Real-World Grads Face

“Gen V” Season 3 would have leaned hard into the uncertain nature current college graduates are feeling entering the job market.

The first major show to spin off from “The Boys” was canceled after two seasons in April. A number of main characters — Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor) and Emma (Lizze Broadway) — showed up in “The Boys” series finale agreeing to sneak a number of Starlighters across the border to Canada before the rest of the team took on Homelander.

It’s unclear how much of that smuggling would have been a part of the third season of “Gen V,” but “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke told TheWrap that the plans he did have would tap into the fears many college-aged kids are now facing when it comes to the job market.

“I don’t want to give away too much, because we’re honestly hoping to fold it into some other projects, but I can tell you that the notion was going to be sort of this metaphor of young people starting out in the world,” Kripke said. “Every young superhero coming out of that school thought they were going to have a steady job, and then suddenly companies that are too big to fail fail, and now none of them have jobs and none of them can pay rent, and there’s all these superheroes loose in the city, and some are going to choose to be good, and some are going to be bad, and how do our ‘Gen V’ characters deal with a very unstable new reality.”

He added: “Which is what I think most college graduates are going through right now. I sort of love that angle, what it was going to be about, like how do young people build their future? So I can tell you that. Again, I’m hoping to get some of this energy into other projects.”

Although “Gen V” isn’t coming back, “The Boys” is still humming away as a franchise engine. Next on the slate is “Vought Rising” which will pick up threads left dangling about Soldier Boy and dive deep into his peak days as a supe. There is also “The Boys: Mexico” which has been announced for some time but not many other updates have followed.

Time will tell how and where these “Gen V” characters will crop up because it seems like Kripke is far from done with them.

“The Boys” Seasons 1-5 and “Gen V” Season 1-2 are now streaming on Prime Video.