Netflix Kicks Off Its Version of ‘College GameDay’ With Weekly Football Series

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Netflix will bring college football game day to its streaming screen this fall with a new weekly video series from Almost Friday Media.

“On Campus: Game of the Week” will follow two new students each week as they take viewers through their day in the life leading up to game day. The first episode of the series will premiere Sept. 4.

While no colleges or talent have been officially announced for the series yet, the digital-style video series will give an inside look into the “biggest game of the week,” showing everything from school traditions to tailgates and everything in between.

Almost Friday Media produces content for Almost Friday TV and Friday Beers. Friday Beers started in 2019 as a meme account. It has expanded into vertical video on Instagram and TikTok as well as a weekly longform comedy videos on YouTube.

The series will travel around the country to a different college campus each week. Friday Beers advertised that they are seeking applications for college students from Louisiana State University, University of Texas at Austin and the University of Mississippi.

“We started as a meme page and now we’re producing a Netflix series. A true underdog story for the ages,” the meme account wrote in a post on Wednesday. “We couldn’t be more thankful for all the support from you beautiful people over the years that made this possible. We expect every single one of you to tune in. Or else.”

Each week two episodes of the video series will be released, so audiences can experience college game day in real time. The Friday episode will break down the pregame shenanigans, and the second episode will air Sunday after the game to capture the aftermath.

“On Campus: Game of the Week” will be executive produced by Jack Barrett, Chris Grosso, Alex Edge and Andrew Kenward for Almost Friday Media.

Almost Friday Media is expanding its original IP into film and television, including “Boys for Life,” a film set for theatrical release via Paramount’s Primal label, and “Last Night Was a Movie,” a half-hour comedy series in development at FX.

This series continues Netflix’s expansion into creator-led content. The streamer has licensed several podcasts as well as creator cooking shows and children’s content. This push reflects a greater emphasis on digital talent as it competes with YouTube.