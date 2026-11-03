Netflix Greenlights ‘Prep’ YA Drama Series Adaptation From Nicole Taylor

Netflix has ordered YA drama series “Prep” to series from showrunner, writer and executive producer Nicole Taylor.

Based on Curtis Sittenfeld’s debut novel of the same name, the coming-of-age series will follow scholarship student Lee Fiora’s high school years at Ault, a prestigious New England boarding school, as she navigates life as a fish out of water among her privileged classmates.

“‘Prep’ is my all time favourite novel and I have longed to adapt it for the entire twenty years since I first read it and found myself reflected uncannily back,” Taylor said. “There is no more acute depiction of the introspective, bookish self-conscious adolescent girl and no more truthful or excoriating take on the perils of social mobility than in Curtis Sittenfeld’s beautiful first novel. I am overjoyed to be adapting for Netflix.”

Taylor previously created dramedy mini-series “One Day” for Netflix and wrote on the limited series “Three Girls.”

“Prep” joins Netflix’s growing slate of YA titles. This fall alone the streamer has released “Crew Girl,” “A Different World” and “Outer Banks.” Upcoming series “The Sticks,” “The Body,” “Poser” and “Sid & Zoey” will continue to expand the slate.

The series also will join the platform’s increasing slate of book adaptations, including “Walter Boys” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

“I’m overjoyed that Netflix is making ‘Prep’ as a TV show–the 22-year wait was worth it!” Sittenfeld said. “Alix Taylor at Gloria Sanchez has guided the project forward with such intelligence and enthusiasm, and Nicole Taylor’s scripts are truly brilliant.”

“Nicole’s adaptation makes me understand my own novel, and myself, better. My 51-year-old self can’t wait to see what they do with this story of privilege, longing, and teen angst,” she added.

Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Alix Taylor will executive produce the show for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Sittenfeld also serves as an executive producer.