Netflix’s ‘The Later Daters’ Returns for Celeb-Packed Season 2 With Margaret Cho, Vivica A. Fox and Kesha

Netflix’s “The Later Daters” will return for a celebrity-packed Season 2, with Margaret Cho and Vivica A. Fox among the five women seeking love later in life.

Cho and Fox will kickstart their dating journey alongside Christie Brinkley, Caroline Rhea and Pebe Sebert, who will have her daughter, Kesha, by her side as she explores a connection with potential suitors.

The singles will be guided by Harvard-trained behavioral scientist and relationship coach Logan Ury, who returns after appearing in Seasson 1.

Season 2 of “The Later Daters” will debut Dec. 30, over two years after Season 1 launched.

“Whether navigating the highs and heartbreaks of modern romance for the first time in years or getting a second chance at love, these women prove that finding a real connection has no expiration date,” the official logline reads.

The celebrity edition of “The Later Daters,” which is executive produced by Michelle Obama via Higher Ground, marks a pivot to the format after the first season launched with senior singles nearly two years ago in late November 2024, just a year after “The Golden Bachelor” launched on ABC.

“The Later Daters” Season 1 tallied 1.8 million views in its second week, landing as the No. 10 most-watched English-language TV list, though Netflix kept its plans for Season 2 under wraps until Tuesday’s reveal.

The news comes as Netflix pushes further into the reality dating space, with the streamer greenlighting a new reality dating show centered on love after weight loss in August, alongside its slate of dating shows that include “Love Is Blind,” “The Ultimatum,” “Age of Attraction” and “Perfect Match.”

Produced by Higher Ground and Boardwalk Pictures, “The Later Daters” is executive produced by Obama as well as Ethan Lewis, Andrew Fried, Jonathan Hausfater, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, Ailee O’Neill, J.C. Begley and Cian O’Clery.