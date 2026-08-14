Netflix Orders YA Drama ‘Sid & Zoey,’ Sets Release Date for ‘Sunshine Girls’

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Netflix announced that “Sid & Zoey,” a new young adult series, is coming to the streamer, and that “Sunshine Girls” will premiere on the streamer in December. Additionally, Randall Park has been added to the cast of “Minimum Wage,” which will premiere its first 14 episodes in 2026.

“Sid & Zoey” is coming to Netflix after a highly competitive development deal. The series is part supernatural mystery, part romance and comes from creator Jon Kasdan, known for his work on “The First Time” and “Willow.”

In addition to creating the show, Kasdan will co-showrun, write and executive produce the series alongside John Shiban (“Ozark”). Shiban is also the co-showrunner and writer. Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Bad Robot executive produce. J.J. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich will executive produce for Bad Robot, and Jason Blum, James Wan and Rob Hackett will executive produce for Blumhouse Atomic Monster. Blumhouse Atomic Monster is the studio behind the series.

The eight-episode drama follows Sid, a seductive, sophisticated and amoral teenager from New York, who is sent to live with a police chief and his family in the Mississippi town where his mother grew up. The chief’s family includes his sharp-witted, punk-rock daughter, Zoey. As they try to resist their mutual attraction, Sid and Zoey get sucked into the dark, hidden world underneath the town’s picture perfect facade and the supernatural mystery lurking beneath the surface.

As for “Sunshine Girls,” the coming of age series starring Alma Marian, Isabella Fowler and Erin Rose Park will premiere on Netflix in December 2026. “Sunshine Girls” comes from Brat TV and follows Olivia (Marian), a teenager who is forced to move from her home in New York to the California suburb of Valley Hills after her parents split up. Now the new girl at Valley High, she meets horse girl Taylor (Fowler) and influencer Riley (Park). The trio learn to live through false starts, first kisses and family drama together as they become unlikely best friends.

Rob Fishman and Nuria Anson serve as the creators and executive producers on “Sunshine Girls.” The series is written by Elisabeth Rogge, Mary Lambert and Gavin Laing, and Allex Tarr directs. The series is produced by Brat TV, a division of ZATV. Brat TV is also behind teen series “Chicken Girls” and “Zoe Valentine,” and the company has over 5.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Randall Park in “Minimum Wage” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Finally, Netflix announced that Randall Park will be joining “Minimum Wage,” the upcoming series from American High. Park has been cast as Mr. Sylvester, the eccentric boss of the pizza shop. The first 14 episodes of “Minimum Wage” will debut exclusively on Netflix in 2026.

The ensemble workplace comedy follows a group of teenage employees as they battle power-tripping managers, wild rushes and the slow grind of service-industry burnout inside of a chaotic local pizza shop. The series mirrors the rapid rhythm that the American High shorts are known for. The series is showrun, written and executive produced by Jeremy Garelick and Will Phelps. Axelle Azoulay also executive produces.

“Minimum Wage” stars Aidan Micho, Grace Reiter, Hyde Healy, Julia Dicesare, Luke Burke, Ryan Micho and Tommy Armstrong. American High serves as the production company for the series.