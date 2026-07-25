‘Neuromancer’ Trailer: Callum Turner Goes on the Run in Cyberpunk Apple TV Series

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Apple TV pulled the curtain back on “Neuromancer” at its San Diego Comic-Con presentation on Saturday. The streamer unveiled a first-look trailer and a January release date for the series, which adapts William Gibson’s 1984 novel of the same name.

The story follows Turner as Case, a powerful hacker who is enlisted to pull off a heist. The brief footage luxuriates in the expansive sets of the Japanese cyberpunk setting, with evident samurai influences, luminous effects work and bloody fight sequences.

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Along with Turner, the series cast also includes Briana Middleton, Joseph Lee, Mark Strong, Clémence Poésy, Peter Sarsgaard and Emma Laird. Others set to appear include Max Irons, André De Shields, Isabella Pappas, and Dane DeHaan.

Widely regarded as a landmark science-fiction novel and one of the first “cyberpunk” works, Gibson’s debut novel “Neuromancer” had often been described as “unadaptable” in the decades since its publication, considering its swath of characters, slang-heavy prose and ambitious cyberspace setting. But that didn’t stop Apple TV from issuing a series order in February 2024, with Graham Roland and J.D. Dillard as series creators. Roland is showrunner, while Dillard directs the pilot.

Along with the first-look footage, Apple also unveiled a Jan. 22 premiere date for the first two episodes. Following that, a new episode will debut weekly through March 19, composing a full 10-episode run. No official word yet on plans to adapt Gibson’s two sequel novels to “Neuromancer,” though the material is there if Apple elects to move forward.

At Comic-Con, Apple also unveiled a trailer for its toy adaptation “Matchbox: The Movie,” which debuts on the platform on Oct. 9.