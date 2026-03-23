5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Apple and More

Another week, another slew of great new TV shows to dive into.

This week’s offerings include returning seasons of “Daredevil: Born Again” and “For All Mankind” on Disney+ and Apple TV, respectively, as well as a celebration of a beloved TV icon for millennials. The NCAA March Madness tournament continues, with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds bringing their own storylines. There is something for everyone in mid-March TV.

Here are the shows to stream this week on Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and more.