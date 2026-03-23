5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Apple and More

Another week, another slew of great new TV shows to dive into.
This week’s offerings include returning seasons of “Daredevil: Born Again” and “For All Mankind” on Disney+ and Apple TV, respectively, as well as a celebration of a beloved TV icon for millennials. The NCAA March Madness tournament continues, with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds bringing their own storylines. There is something for everyone in mid-March TV.
Here are the shows to stream this week on Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and more.
Daredevil: Born Again
The second season of “Daredevil: Born Again” returns to the MCU with its gritty, street-level crime focus. The latest installment continues Mayor Wilson Fisk’s crackdown on vigilantism across New York City and introduces another Marvel character from the Netflix era. Jessica Jones is set to appear as Matt Murdock continues working to keep Hell’s Kitchen safe.
Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special
To people of a certain age, “Hannah Montana” is a sacred symbol worth celebrating – and Disney is doing exactly that. In honor of the 20th anniversary of the show and character popularized by Miley Cyrus, a special is being released of the singer performing in character and as herself with a number of guests expected. It truly is the best of both worlds.
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen
The Duffer Brothers are back with a new show on Netflix – but this time as executive producers. Their new horror show “Something Very Bad is Going to Happen” follows a couple who deal with a series of shocking events in the days leading up to their wedding. While it isn’t a Duffer Bros. creation, the series has some of the same DNA if you are in need of a new Netflix horror show to fill your “Stranger Things” void.
For All Mankind
“For All Mankind” returns for Season 5 as the show jumps another decade to the 2010s. Characters from the very beginning of the series are beginning to reach the end of their life as hostilities between those living on Earth and those on Mars reach a new boiling point. Points of nationalism becoming more prominent in the real world are likely to have this season hitting a little harder as the series gets ready to enter a new era.
March Madness Sweet 16/Elite 8
The second weekend of March Madness might not have the volume of games from morning to night that makes the first weekend so special, but the storylines unfolding in this year’s tournament are as compelling as any TV series. Whether it’s one region featuring four of the sport’s all-time great coaches or a Midwestern rivalry between Nebraska and Iowa deciding a best-of-three series for a first Elite Eight appearance, there’s plenty to be excited about.