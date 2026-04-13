5 New Shows to Watch This Week on Netflix, Apple TV and More

Unfortunately, Monday has come again, as it tends to keep doing, and you might be looking for a way to get through this week. Well, we can offer some TV shows to help.
There are several options to tune into this week, whether you’re a fan of documentaries, dramas, reality TV or anything else. But it can be hard to keep track of everything going on over at every streamer. So, we’ve gone ahead and picked out some easy options for you.
You can find five new TV shows to stream this week below.
Boy Band Confidential
If you’re in the mood for a new docuseries, and were an *NSYNC fan at your core, you’re going to want to check out “Boy Band Confidential.” Executive produced by Joey Fatone, the four-part docuseries premieres on Monday on ID, and is set to take viewers back to the boy band boom of the 1990s, but digs into the darker side of it and what it meant for the men performing.
Beef (Season 2)
“Beef” returns for another season on Netflix this week, this time starring Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan alongside Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny. This beef centers on the latter couple, who witnesses an alarming fight between their Millennial boss and his wife. It gets…intense, to say the least (and not give anything away).
MasterChef
If you’re more so looking for a competition series that will also make you self-conscious about your cooking abilities — or, perhaps, inspire some confidence in them — you can tune in on Wednesday for a new season of MasterChef on Fox. This season, the show “takes the competition worldwide … celebrating international cuisine,” with Gordon Ramsay returning as host and judge.
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Over on Apple TV, you can check out “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” starring Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman and Nicole Kidman, among others. You won’t be able to binge it, but you will be able to get sucked into a new series that follows Fanning as a new mom, who creates an OnlyFans page to help support her baby.
From (Season 4)
“From” returns for its fourth season on MGM+ this weekend, if you’re looking for more of a horror vibe this week. Per the official synopsis, “in Season Four, the closer the residents of town get to the answers they seek, the more terrifying their search becomes.” MGM also promises the season “will open doors that some in town will end up wishing had remained closed.”