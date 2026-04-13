5 New Shows to Watch This Week on Netflix, Apple TV and More

Unfortunately, Monday has come again, as it tends to keep doing, and you might be looking for a way to get through this week. Well, we can offer some TV shows to help.

There are several options to tune into this week, whether you’re a fan of documentaries, dramas, reality TV or anything else. But it can be hard to keep track of everything going on over at every streamer. So, we’ve gone ahead and picked out some easy options for you.

You can find five new TV shows to stream this week below.