‘Newlyweds’ Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

NBC is welcoming another real-life couple into the sitcom community with Téa Leoni and Tim Daly-led “Newlyweds.”
Leoni stars as Jeanie, a free-spirited woman, who marries James (Daly), a buttoned-up professor, after a whirlwind courtship. James only has eyes for Jeanie, but quickly learns that loving her means learning to love her sprawling, eccentric world of friends and family and vice versa, per the official logline.
Jamie Lee Curtis, who co-created the show, also stars as James’ quirky ex-wife.
Get all the details on “Newlyweds” below.
When does “Newlyweds” premiere?
The series premiere of “Newlyweds” debuts on Friday, Oct. 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
What time do new episodes air?
New episodes of “Newlyweds” air 8:30 ET/PT on NBC, after new episodes of “Happy’s Place” drop at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Where are the episodes streaming?
Episodes will stream on Peacock the day after their NBC debut.
When are new episodes coming out?
“Newlyweds” debuts new episodes Fridays on NBC.
Here’s the release schedule so far:
- Season 1, Episode 1: “Pilot” — Oct. 23
- Season 1, Episode 2: “My Place or Yours” — Oct. 30
- Season 1, Episode 3 — Oct. 18
Has “Newlyweds” been renewed for Season 2?
No decision on Season 2 has been made by NBC yet.
Who stars in “Newlyweds?”
In addition to Leoni, Daly and Curtis, “Newlyweds” stars Emma Meisel, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Bill O’Neill and Al Madrigal.