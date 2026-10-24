‘Newlyweds’ Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

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NBC is welcoming another real-life couple into the sitcom community with Téa Leoni and Tim Daly-led “Newlyweds.”

Leoni stars as Jeanie, a free-spirited woman, who marries James (Daly), a buttoned-up professor, after a whirlwind courtship. James only has eyes for Jeanie, but quickly learns that loving her means learning to love her sprawling, eccentric world of friends and family and vice versa, per the official logline.