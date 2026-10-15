‘Newlyweds’ Finds New Showrunner in ‘The Conners’ Co-Creator Bruce Helford

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“Newlyweds” has found its next boss. The NBC romantic sitcom tapped “The Conners” co-creator Bruce Helford as showrunner following the firing of Gail Lerner.

The Téa Leoni and Tim Daly-led comedy lost its original showrunner on Oct. 9 after NBC first Lerner over creative differences. Lerner, a veteran of sitcoms with credits on “Black-ish” and “Will & Grace,” created “Newlyweds” alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, who remains an executive producer and recurring star.

“The reason I’ve been given is “creative differences,” she wrote on Instagram announcing her exit. The show had banked six episodes by the time of her firing, with Episode 8 filming on Friday. The show was on an expected filming hiatus this week, allowing for the network to secure a new showrunner.