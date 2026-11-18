Nick DiGiovanni brings viewers behind-the-scenes into some of the world’s most acclaimed kitchens with his new YouTube series, “Chef,” which offers a first-person look at the people and craft behind some of the best food in the world.

The series will air full-length episodes on YouTube rolling out throughout 2026-27, TheWrap has exclusively learned. The premiere episode “Inside the World’s #1 Pizza Restaurant” showcased pizza maestro Anthony Mangieri of the New York-based Una Pizza Napoletana, taking viewers through an unfiltered, unedited glimpse into how he makes his award-winning pizza pies.

In addition to long form episodes, DiGiovanni will air a short-form POV companion episodes. The first one shows viewers how to make Butter Chicken Shawarma.

“We’re starting at world’s #1 ranked pizzeria, through the lens of a pizza chef who has spent over 40 years perfecting his craft,” DiGiovanni told TheWrap. “From there we go everywhere: a busy street cart in Japan, a Michelin-starred kitchen in London, even your favorite fast food restaurant. The viewer will be able to experience everything as if you’re standing right there in the kitchen.”

The short-form videos will feature individual recipes that viewers can recreate at home, filmed start to finish from the chef’s point of view. DiGiovanni describes those videos as the appetizer, with the longer episodes serving as the entrée, giving audiences an opportunity to explore the professional kitchens and techniques behind the food.

“Many viewers will find ‘Chef’ through one of our short-form videos, and the full episodes are there when they’re hungry for more,” he said.

The project also drew on DiGiovanni’s own experience in the culinary world, which predates his career as a digital creator. After competing on “MasterChef,” he continued building his food-focused online presence, but his background includes working in restaurants and training in a three-Michelin-star kitchen.

“I’ve been in front of the camera ever since ‘MasterChef.’ Before that, I worked in restaurants and even trained in a three-Michelin-star kitchen,” DiGiovanni said. “That’s where I watched the best cooking of my life, and almost nobody outside this industry ever gets to see it. I’ve wanted to make this channel for years. The chefs are the story, and they deserve far more credit than they get.”

The launch comes as YouTube continues investing in original creator programming. The platform announced new projects from creators including Emma Chamberlain, DiGiovanni, Aryna Sabalenka, Morgan Jay, Grace Reiter, Jon Youshaei and Wesley Wang during its second annual Creator Premieres showcase Tuesday at The Hollywood Roosevelt.

DiGiovanni has expanded his YouTube viewership to other platforms including Netflix. The content creator signed a licensing deal with Netflix in July to stream his catalog and simultaneously release fresh content day-and-date with YouTube.