Nick Kroll to Host and EP ‘LOL: Last One Laughing’ US Version for Prime Video

Nick Kroll will host the upcoming American version of “LOL: Last One Laughing” for Prime Video.

The competition series takes ten of the top comics and comedic actors into one room for six hours, asking them to make the room laugh without laughing themselves. The rules are simple: you laugh, you lose.

The contestants are allowed to do whatever it takes to break theirs competitors, be it improv, characters, bits, physical comedy or sheer absurdity.

“I have loved this show in other countries and cannot wait to get the funniest people in the US together and watch them not laugh,” Kroll said. “This format is pure joy and I’m thrilled to be a part of it!”

The franchise has proven popular for Prime Video. “LOL: Last One Laughing” was adapted from the hit Amazon Original series from Japan, “Documental.” Since then, “LOL” has launched 25 different international iterations of the format.

Kroll will join a star-studded lineup of local hosts including Graham Norton for Ireland, Rebel Wilson for Australia, Trevor Noah for South Africa, Jimmy Carr for UK, Jay Baruchel for Canada, Eugenio Derbez for Mexico, Michael “Bully” Herbig for Germany and Philippe Lacheau for France.

The series will be executive produced by Ben Winston, Emma Conway, and Eric Pankowski, who will also serve as showrunner. Kroll and Good At Business will also executive produce. Amazon greenlit the series in August.

“Nick Kroll’s sharp wit and love of mischief make him the perfect person to lead ‘LOL: Last One Laughing,’ and we’re lucky to have him on the team,” Jenn Levy, head of nonfiction at Amazon MGM Studios, said. “Asking people not to laugh around Nick feels almost unfair. This beloved format has delighted audiences around the world, and we can’t wait to see Nick put some of America’s funniest people through the ultimate test: keeping a straight face.”

The comedian is best known for creating “Big Mouth,” Comedy Central’s “Kroll Show” and Netflix’s “Mating Season.”