Amazon Orders US Version of ‘LOL: Last One Laughing’ Comedy Competition Series

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Amazon MGM will bring international comedy series “LOL: Last One Laughing” to American audiences with Fulwell Entertainment.

Prime Video has greenlit a domestic version of the show. “LOL” has already expanded into other international franchises, most notably in the United Kingdom but also in the Philippines, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina and Thailand.

“’LOL: Last One Laughing’ is one of those rare series that transcends language and culture — the premise is beautifully simple, try not to laugh, and audiences around the world have fallen for it instantly” said Jenn Levy, head of nonfiction series at Amazon MGM Studios. “We’re proud to bring this beloved format to the U.S. with the incredible team at Fulwell Entertainment, and we can’t wait for American audiences to experience the hilarity for themselves.”

“LOL” challenges ten top comics and comedic actors to use their willpower to be the last one to crack a smile or laugh. The contestants can use any comedic tool in their kit to try to make the other comics laugh, including improv, characters, bits, physical comedy and sheer absurdity.

The game also includes twists and “comedic curveballs,” according to the streamer, designed to shake up even the most stone-faced contestants. If you laugh, you lose.

The series is adapted from the Amazon Original series from Japan, “Documental,” created by Yoshimoto Kogyo. “LOL: Last One Laughing” has now become one of the most watched originals on Prime Video internationally with local spinoffs in over 25 territories. Prominent international hosts include Trevor Noah (South Africa), Rebel Wilson (Australia), Graham Norton (Ireland), Jimmy Carr (U.K.), Jay Baruchel (Canada) and Eugenio Derbez (Mexico), among others.

“We’re thrilled to bring this incredible format to the U.S. with our friends at Amazon MGM Studios,” Ben Winston, founding partner of Fulwell Entertainment, said. “Millions around the world have already fallen in love with this wonderful show, so we are beyond excited to be bringing it to American audiences, featuring some of the most beloved comedic voices from across the country.”

Amazon and Fulwell Entertainment have yet to announce the casting or the host of the American spinoff. The series will be executive produced by Winston, Emma Conway and Eric Pankowski, who will also serve as showrunner.

Fulwell Entertainment’s unscripted division is best known for producing “The Kardashians,” “Friends: The Reunion” and game shows “The Wall” and “Roast Battle.” The studio was also behind the Olympics closing ceremony handover from host city Paris to Los Angeles and will produce the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in L.A.