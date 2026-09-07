Nicolas Cage on ‘Spider-Noir’ Cancellation: ‘One Season Is Perfect’

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Nicolas Cage may have slung his final web as Spider-Noir, but the star is at peace with the Amazon Prime Video series coming to an end after one season. In a statement obtained by TheWrap, the star says he’s moving on after the “innovative” series.

“For me, one season is perfect, having said what I wanted to say with this dangerous, innovative, pop-art Spider-Man. Onwards, upwards, inwards,” Cage wrote in a statement distributed by his manager.

Reports emerged Friday that “Spider-Noir,” the 1930’s-set private investigator spin on Marvel’s popular Spider-Man character, would not be returning for a second season. The news came just over three months after the ambitious Sony Pictures Television production launched on Prime Video in late May.

Cage’s lead turn in “Spider-Noir” was a change of pace even for his eclectic and adventurous body of work, with the 62-year-old venturing into high-budget live-action comic book adaptations as well as streaming television — two new territories for the actor. His performance as Spider-Man Noir was a reprisal, returning to play the role that he originated in a voice performance for 2018’s animated adventure “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Along with Cage, the series also starred Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson.

Ahead of its cancellation, “Spider-Noir” landed 11 Emmy nominations, he most of any Prime Video series in 2026, while also generating notable viewership. The series logged 2.6 billion viewing minutes in its first six weeks, according to Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings.