‘One Piece’ Season 2 Debuts Atop Netflix Most-Watched TV List With 16.8 Million Views

“One Piece” scored an impressive Season 2 debut, landing as the week’s most-watched Netflix TV series with 16.8 million views in its opening weekend.

The debut for “One Piece” Season 2 was about on par with the Season 1 debut, which scored 18.5 million views for its opening weekend back in August 2023. Season 1 also got a boost on the TV list for the week of March 9, landing as the No. most-watched English-language TV series with 3.6 million views.

Season 2 of “One Piece” shot to the top of Netflix’s top TV list for the week, coming in ahead of Morgan Freeman-narrated “The Dinosaurs,” which tallied up 9.6 million views, “Love Is Blind: The Reunion,” which scored 8.9 million views, and “Virgin River” Season 7, which scored 7 million views.

Also on the top 10 TV list for the week of March 9 was “Bridgerton” Season 4, which tallied up 5.3 million views, “Age of Attraction” with 3.8 million views and “Vladimir” with 3.5 million views.

On the film side, “War Machine,” which hails from Lionsgate, maintained its spot atop the top films list with 44.4 million views, ticking up from the opening weekend viewership of 39.3 million views.

Like last week, “War Machine” blew the other movies out of the park, with the No. 2 film for the week, “Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere,” tallying up only 6.3 million views. Next on the list were “Shark Tale” with 5.4 million views and Oscar winner “KPop Demon Hunters” with 5.3 million views, as well as “Double Jeopardy” with 3.5 million views.