‘Outer Banks’ Prequel in the Works as Netflix Original Ends

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An “Outer Banks” prequel is in the works at Netflix, TheWrap has learned. This new project is coming together as the young adult series approaches its finale, which will premiere on Aug. 20.

Set 20 years before the events of the Netflix original, the prequel comes from “Outer Banks” creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke. The series will explore the origins of the deep social divides of Kildare Island, a place divided between the wealthy Kooks and the working class Pogues.

“We’re working on the script,” Pate said about the project. “We’re working hard on it with our awesome partners from Netflix, and we’re just trying to get all of it as good as it can be.”

Netflix declined to comment on this story.

“Outer Banks” premiered on the streamer in 2020 and quickly became a big hit for Netflix. The original series follows John B. (Chase Stokes) and his band of Pogues as they search to figure out what really happened to John B.’s late father. That quest leads them on a life-changing treasure hunt. “Outer Banks” was a wild show from the jump as Season 1 included a scene where John B. escapes from a yacht fight by hoping on a suspended jet ski. By Season 3, the gang found El Dorado.

As the series has continued, its mad hijinks paired with teen romance and snarky one liners have turned it into one of the most entertaining and popular shows on the streamer. Released in 2024, the second half of Season 4 resulted in 1.4 billion minutes watched, according to Luminate. “Outer Banks” has also inspired multiple fan festivals from Netflix, titled Poguelandia, as well as several in-person events.