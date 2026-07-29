‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 Trailer Teases a Final Treasure Hunt That Could Bring Back the Dead

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“Outer Banks” will return this August for its final season as the Pogues go on one last quest for a magical crown that could bring their friend back from the dead.

The first trailer for the Netflix original series showed the Pogues in a depressed state after returning from Morocco following the tragic loss of their friend JJ (Rudy Pankow). They lost the treasure of the valuable Blue Crown and continue to face threats from Chandler Groff.

“Lowest member of the food chain which means we do whatever we want, whenever we want,” John B (Chase Stokes) said. “Or at least once upon a time we did.”

John B and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) bemoan that they’re finally at rock bottom, as a bulldozer destroys their treehouse headquarters.

Kiara (Madison Bailey) has taken the loss of her boyfriend JJ the hardest and has turned to supernatural methods to possibly bring him back. She has been studying about a magic crown, which begins the Pogues’ next quest.

“The legend is that the crown can bring back the dead,” she said.

The Pogues seemingly return to Morocco, finding themselves in knife fights, motorcycle chases and stand-offs with the villainous Groff. Rafe (Drew Starkey), who has inched his way into the Pogue clan, gets into a gun fight with Groff and an armed standoff inside a moving vehicle.

“Their mission is now a desperate race to reclaim their future and finally win the freedom they’ve been chasing since the beginning,” the logline states. “It’s the Pogues against the world as they seek to avenge their best friend and bring it on home … one final time.”

Netflix also announced a “Pogues for Life: A Fan Farewell Event” in Los Angeles for Aug. 15. The event will reunite the leading cast and feature the inaugural “Pogue Awards.” The event will be live-streamed on Tudum.com.

The awards will be fan-voted, crowning the iconic moments from the last five seasons of the treasure-hunting series. The awards show will conclude with a panel conversation featuring Stokes, Cline, Bailey, Starkey, Jonathan Daviss and Carlacia Grant as well as a screening of the Season 5 premiere.

“Outer Banks” Season 5 will premiere Aug. 20 on Netflix.