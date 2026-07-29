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‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 Trailer Teases a Final Treasure Hunt That Could Bring Back the Dead

The Netflix original sees the Pogues cause trouble one last time on their quest for a magical crown

Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in "Outer Banks" (Credit: Courtesy of Netflix)
Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in "Outer Banks" (Credit: Courtesy of Netflix)
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“Outer Banks” will return this August for its final season as the Pogues go on one last quest for a magical crown that could bring their friend back from the dead.

The first trailer for the Netflix original series showed the Pogues in a depressed state after returning from Morocco following the tragic loss of their friend JJ (Rudy Pankow). They lost the treasure of the valuable Blue Crown and continue to face threats from Chandler Groff.

“Lowest member of the food chain which means we do whatever we want, whenever we want,” John B (Chase Stokes) said. “Or at least once upon a time we did.”

John B and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) bemoan that they’re finally at rock bottom, as a bulldozer destroys their treehouse headquarters.

Kiara (Madison Bailey) has taken the loss of her boyfriend JJ the hardest and has turned to supernatural methods to possibly bring him back. She has been studying about a magic crown, which begins the Pogues’ next quest.

“The legend is that the crown can bring back the dead,” she said.

Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Chase Stokes as John B, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Rudy Pankow as JJ in "Outer Banks." (Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)
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The Pogues seemingly return to Morocco, finding themselves in knife fights, motorcycle chases and stand-offs with the villainous Groff. Rafe (Drew Starkey), who has inched his way into the Pogue clan, gets into a gun fight with Groff and an armed standoff inside a moving vehicle.

“Their mission is now a desperate race to reclaim their future and finally win the freedom they’ve been chasing since the beginning,” the logline states. “It’s the Pogues against the world as they seek to avenge their best friend and bring it on home … one final time.”

Netflix also announced a “Pogues for Life: A Fan Farewell Event” in Los Angeles for Aug. 15. The event will reunite the leading cast and feature the inaugural “Pogue Awards.” The event will be live-streamed on Tudum.com.

The awards will be fan-voted, crowning the iconic moments from the last five seasons of the treasure-hunting series. The awards show will conclude with a panel conversation featuring Stokes, Cline, Bailey, Starkey, Jonathan Daviss and Carlacia Grant as well as a screening of the Season 5 premiere.

“Outer Banks” Season 5 will premiere Aug. 20 on Netflix.

Jonas Pate attends "The Runarounds" Red Carpet (Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images for Prime Video)
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Tess Patton

Tess Patton is a TV business reporter for TheWrap, covering the creator economy, microseries, podcasting and AI. She joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. She has covered a range of beats from Los Angeles wildfire recovery to carpet coverage at the Emmys and the Academy Awards. Tess has received awards for…

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