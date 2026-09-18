‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 Release Schedule: Here’s When Every Episode Drops

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

If you’re still mourning the end of “Outlander,” you can enjoy the similarly time-bending and endearing love stories of Jamie and Claire’s parents with “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” back for a second season.

After a dramatic Season 1 finale, the second installment will see Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) persevere through war and clan loyalties to be together, while Henry (Jeremy Irvine) and Julia Beauchamp (Hermione Corfield) must fight time itself to get back to one another.

Get all the details on Season 2 below.

When does “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” Season 2 premiere?

The Season 2 premiere, titled “Remembrance Day,” debuts Friday, Sept. 18.

How many episodes are there?

Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes total.

When do new episodes come out?

New episodes of “Blood of my Blood” drop Fridays on the Starz app and Starz streaming platforms Fridays at 12 a.m. ET. The new episodes will also at 8 p.m. ET on the linear Starz channel.

Here’s the full release schedule:

Season 2, Episode 1 – “Remembrance Day” : Sept. 18 (Season 2 premiere)

Season 2, Episode 2 – “The Veil of Time”: Sept. 25

Season 2, Episode 3 – “Rabbits Don’t Swim”: Oct. 2

Season 2, Episode 4 – “A Portion of my Soul”: Oct. 9

Season 2, Episode 5 – “Forgive Me, Father”: Oct 16

Season 2, Episode 6 – “Small Mercies”: Oct. 23

Season 2, Episode 7 – “Heart of the Highlands”: Oct. 30

Season 2, Episode 8 – “The Dance”: Nov. 6

Season 2, Episode 9 – “Another Man’s Shadow”: Nov. 20

Season 2, Episode 10 – “Twelfth Night”: Nov. 27 (Season 2 finale)

Will there be a Season 3?

“Outlander: Blood of my Blood” has not yet been renewed for a third installment, but Starz has invested in building out the “Outlander” franchise after the flagship series ended earlier this year.

Watch the trailer: