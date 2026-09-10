‘P-Valley’ to End With Season 3 as Starz Locks December Premiere

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“P-Valley” is finally returning for Season 3 on Starz, for one last swing on the pole.

Starz’s beloved strip club drama will be back for its long-anticipated third season, which will serve as the show’s final installment. The series returns Dec. 4, more than four years since the Season 2 finale.

“There comes a moment when every stripper must hang up her heels. Seventeen years into this dance, that time has come,” creator and executive producer Katori Hall said in a letter to fans about the show’s ending. “The rarest honor a showrunner can have in today’s industry is to end a series on her own terms. This is why I chose to say goodbye with grace, grit and glitter, lowering the curtain on P-VALLEY at Season 3 with a farewell y’all truly deserve. Together, as a framily, we will celebrate this journey, hopefully having been changed by the experience of being in community together.”

“‘P-Valley’ has been embraced by critics and fans for the same reasons it has been brand-defining for Starz: because of its courageously bold, powerfully provocative and deeply inclusive storytelling,” said Kathryn Busby, president of Original Programming for Starz. “We are endlessly grateful to Katori — and our immensely talented cast and crew — for building the world of Chucalissa and for crafting a cinematic final chapter that is emotionally layered, wildly entertaining and unapologetically boundary-pushing.”

The network also shared also shared first-look images from the season as well as a teaser trailer.

Created and executive produced by Hall, “P-Valley” was first renewed for Season 2 in October 2022, two months after airing that finale. The season will consist of nine episodes, one less than the previous 10-episode order. The show faced several delays in the outset of the Covid pandemic and the SAG and WGA strikes. Season 2 averaged nearly 10.3 million viewers across linear, VOD and streaming platforms domestically, the network reported in 2022.

“P-Valley” Season 3 (Photo Credit: Starz)

“P-Valley” Season 3 (Photo Credit: Starz)

“P-Valley” Season 3 (Photo Credit: Starz)

“P-Valley” Season 3 (Photo Credit: Starz)

“P-Valley” Season 3 (Photo Credit: Starz)

Based on her play “Pussy Valley,” “P-Valley” is an hour-long drama that tells the “kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors — the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned.” Set against the rural Mississippi Delta in the fictional town of Chucalissa, the Pynk operates as an oasis for chosen family, where small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of their limited circumstances. In Season 2, “P-Valley” revealed a whole new shade of Pynk as it struggled to remain open during a pandemic, new additions and a battle for the throne.

“P-Valley” stars Nicco Annan, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Morocco Omari, Dominic DeVore, Tyler Lepley, Jordan M. Cox, Skyler Joy, John Clarence Stewart, Miracle Watts, Shamika Cotton, Gail Bean, Psalms Salazar, Loretta Devine, Thomas Q. Jones and Bertram Williams, Jr.

Read Hall’s full-note about ending “P-Valley” below:

Dear Pynk Posse,

There comes a moment when every stripper must hang up her heels. Seventeen years into this dance, that time has come. I began writing this story back in 2009, from the kitchen table of my little apartment in Hell’s Kitchen, NYC. Inspired by the honest and courageous stories of the 40-plus midnight ballerinas I met during my research, Pussy Valley grew from the page to the stage, before debuting on the screen in 2020 as P-VALLEY.

Adapting my play into three seasons of television over the past decade has been the ride of a lifetime, filled with massive highs and lows that echo the ever-changing TV landscape. Much like The Pynk, this series has survived and thrived in perilous times, buoyed by the love and support of the greatest fanbase on EARF. The rarest honor a showrunner can have in today’s industry is to end a series on her own terms. This is why I chose to say goodbye with grace, grit and glitter, lowering the curtain on P-VALLEY at Season 3 with a farewell y’all truly deserve. Together, as a framily, we will celebrate this journey, hopefully having been changed by the experience of being in community together.

I am grateful to the folks at STARZ, past and present, for greenlighting this series and giving a platform to so much amazing Black, queer, and femme talent. STARZ was the one network who said yes to this story—but sometimes one yes is all you need.

P-VALLEY is my rumination on “The American Dream”, a visual novel of 27 chapters that chronicles the lives and times of the majestic and the marginalized—a love letter to those of us in the trenches. I am forever indebted to my amazing writers, cast, and crew who moved mountains to bring this story of the little-strip-club that-could to the world.

Pynk Posse, I think we did y’all proud. This daughter of Memphissippi truly believes this is her finest work. Endings often come with tears, but we all know Uncle Clifford Rule 24.5: “No cryin’ at the Pynk.” This is a moment to celebrate a revolution that got televised, an opus of sound and fury that sparked difficult conversations from Bible study to the Barbershop, from the pole to the pulpit. We never did it for the trophies, we did it for YOU—y’all who stood ten toes down as we tried to fall into the sky. Thank you, Pynk Posse. YOU are why we fly. May this last dance go down in history as our greatest season ever.

Much love,

Auntie Katori