‘Palm Royale’ Canceled After 2 Seasons at Apple TV

There will be no more “Palm Royale” on Apple TV.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TheWrap that “Palm Royale,” the ’60s Palm Beach-based dramedy led by Kristen Wiig, ended with its second season.

In addition to Wiig, “Palm Royale” starred Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett, Laura Dern, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb and Kaia Gerber. Season 2 also welcomed guest stars John Stamos, Patti LuPone, Vicki Lawrence and Matt Rogers.

Unlike the cliffhanger in Season 1, which saw Martin’s Robert get shot, the Season 2 finale left off on several happy endings for the crew, with Robert and Wiig’s Maxine getting married and unlocking the Dellacorte generation-skipping trust, which Maxine generously distributed amongst her friends. Evelyn (Janney) and Maxine re-opened the Palm Royale and Mitzi (Gerber) had a new relationship with Eddie, while a newly reunited Linda (Dern) and Norma (Burnett) started their mother-daughter catch up in Paris.

“We wanted to leave people on a win, but with a question mark,” showrunner Abe Sylvia previously told TheWrap. “The firm belief that … we’ll take this happy moment for the moment that it is but … Trouble is just around the corner. Trouble is not done with our women.”

While “Palm Royale” ended sooner than some hoped, the Apple TV dramedy saw quite a bit of critical acclaim during its two-season run. In fact, on Sunday, Wiig, who also served as an executive producer on the show, was up for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series trophy at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards. Additionally, “Palm Royale” received a GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series — the ceremony will take place on Thursday.

“Palm Royale” hailed from Apple Studios and was written, executive produced and led by the aforementioned Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company. The series was also executive produced by Dern, Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Wiig and Katie O’Connell Marsh. Sharr White, Sheri Holman, Becky Mode and Stephanie Laing also served as executive producers.