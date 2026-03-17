‘Paradise’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

“Paradise” will return for a third season at Hulu.

The Sterling K. Brown-led series from “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman has been renewed for a third installment by Hulu, the streamer announced Tuesday. It was not specified whether the third season will mark the final season as well, but Fogelman and the “Paradise” team have shared their plans for a three-season arc from the show’s onset.

The news comes as “Paradise” rolls out its second season, which sees Brown’s Xavier Collins head into the unknown as he looks for his wife, Teri.

Season 2, which airs its finale on Monday, March 30, has tallied up over 30 million hours and has grown 25 million more hours over Season 1. Together, both seasons have tallied up nearly 12 billion minutes streamed globally.

After debuting its first season, “Paradise” earned four Emmy nominations, including nods for outstanding drama series and acting nominations for Brown, Marsden and Nicholson. Brown also earned Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice and Actor Award nominations, and won the NAACP Image Award for outstanding actor in a drama series.

After introducing a mystery regarding the murder of Cal Bradford (Marsden) in Season 1, the second installment sees Xavier search for Teri out in the world and learn how people survived the three years since The Day, per the official logline. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker community deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city’s origins.

Brown and Julianne Nicholson star in “Paradise” Season 2 alongside Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV and Charlie Evans. Marsden serves as a recurring guest star alongside Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty and Jon Beavers.

Hailing from 20th Television, “Paradise” is created and executive produced by Fogelman. Additional EPs include Jess Rosenthal, John Hoberg, Sterling K. Brown, Steve Beers, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.