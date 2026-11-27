Note: Major spoilers ahead for Episode 4 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” officially featured its first death of the series this week, and it was just as heartbreaking as fans expected, even as it differed from the books a bit. So, what comes next?

In episode 4, Percy (Walker Scobell) and the rest of the quest team find themselves in the junkyard of the gods. Upon their entrance, they wake Talos 1.0, a massive sentry that, while less of a problem than the real Talos, is an exceedingly hard thing to defeat. But, thanks to Tyson (a surprise appearance from Season 2 star Daniel Diemer), the demigods figure out how to shut Talos down.

It requires entering the giant robot through its ankle, and hitting a kill switch in its head. In the end, it’s Bianca di Angelo (Olive Abercrombie) who pulls it off. But, as she waves at her new friends in victory, the sentry falls to the ground, and no demigod could survive that, right? Here’s your final spoiler warning, folks.

Alas, Bianca doesn’t survive, and in her dying moments, she pledges herself officially to the Hunters of Artemis and tells Percy to watch out for her little brother Nico (Levi Chrisopulos). Nico himself is back at camp, but he certainly feels his sister’s death, and Chrisopulos teases rough times ahead for the young demigod.

“I mean, losing a sibling, and not only that, but really, your only family,” he told TheWrap. “Bianca and Nico are literally — they’ve only had each other their whole lives. So I think, you know, if your whole family suddenly died and you entrusted someone else to protect them, that would really take a toll on someone.”

Naturally, the entire quest group is devastated watching Bianca fade out, but it’s Thalia Grace (Tamara Smart) who seems to take it hardest in the moment, as she discovers that Bianca used the last of her ambrosia, which heals demigods, on Thalia herself.

“I think a lot of the feelings that I was feeling in that moment were deep rooted in the loss that I’ve experienced [in real life], alongside the incredible Olive, who was just — her performance was so beautiful and was so impactful in a way that I think just, it really just changes the tone of the show,” Smart told TheWrap.

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“I think when you have someone like that, really working that hard, it’s very easy to feel genuinely about what you’re experiencing,” she continued. “I felt, as Thalia, it was very easy to grieve Bianca and just feel that loss because it’s so immersive. The whole situation, you’re in the junkyard, you can’t see anything that doesn’t look like junkyard. And we had obviously prepped for the scene, and I think a lot of things that Thalia is experiencing is overwhelming, and guilt, and trauma from her past and her childhood, and I think it’s just entirely overwhelming for her.”

Smart is not wrong about the tonal shift of the show. It’s something that the executive producers were “very deliberate” about this season, knowing that their stars and the characters those stars play, as well as the audience, are growing up.

“I think that the choice to allow the story, to ask the story to grow up with its characters, and I think to some extent with its audience, was something that felt important,” Jon Steinberg told TheWrap.

According to Craig Silverstein, he and his team took their cues from the books, but made sure to still be mindful of younger viewers, and not make the moment too scary.

“It was really hard because, if you look at the book, they don’t show her body, and there’s nothing there, and they can’t find her,” Silverstein told TheWrap. “But they’re also very definitive that she’s dead, right? So it’s this really tough thing when you’re rendering that on screen, like, you have to have the body, and so we have to deal with that problem.”

“There were many conversations about how she would be laid, and how we could sell that it was clear that she was dead, but also not make it too upsetting, even though it’s very upsetting.”

One thing they always knew for sure was the placement of it. Executive producer Dan Shotz noted that they knew from the jump that Bianca’s death would mark the midway point in Season 3, and truly up the stakes. One way they did that was by leaving the audience in near silence as the credits rolled on the episode.

“When we got to that end, and you have that big moment, and everybody is crushed, and you are weeping, then when it went into our big theme, it didn’t play,” he explained. “You wanted the audience to be able to sit with this, and deal with the the trauma of that experience.”

Don’t worry though, Olive Abercrombie herself wasn’t too shaken up. According to the producers, word from set on that particular filming day was that she “was so thrilled with her own performance, and the ability and the opportunity to do that, that she was actually skipping away at the end of the day.”

“I think the actors around her were the ones who were more traumatized by having to perform this,” Shotz said with a laugh.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is now streaming on Disney+.