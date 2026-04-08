Peter Dinklage Joins ‘Alien: Earth’ Season 2

Peter Dinklage is about to have another franchise under his belt.

The actor has joined the cast of “Alien: Earth” Season 2 at FX. The series, created by Noah Hawley, was renewed in November as part of an overall deal between Hawley and FX/Disney.

Set two years before the first film in the iconic “Alien” sci-fi/horror franchise, the series follows a minor invasion of Xenomorphs and other dangerous outer-space creatures on Earth. The aliens arrive via the USCSS Maginot, a ship that crash-lands in the city of New Siam while attempting to deliver these alien creators to the Weyland-Yutani Corporation (responsible for many of the events that befall Ellen Ripley and the other protagonists of the “Alien” franchise).

The series intentionally departs from some of the lore established in later “Alien” films, such as Ridley Scott’s “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant.” At the time of the show, five companies rule over Earth and the Solar System, including Weyland-Yutani and Prodigy, a corporation run by Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin) that owns New Siam.

At the time of “Alien: Earth,” the planet is trying to pursue functional immortality through a number of ways: cyborgs, fully synthetic beings and hybrids. The hybrids are a new creation of Boy Kavalier’s, with the tech leader taking the minds of terminally ill children and placing them in adult synthetic bodies. Kavalier’s creates a group of six test cases called The Lost Boys, led by the show’s protagonist, Wendy (Sydney Chandler).

“Alien: Earth” will see Dinklage return to FX soon after his appearance on “The Lowdown,” created by Sterlin Harjo and starring Ethan Hawke. The actor already has four Emmys under his belt for his supporting turn as Tyrion Lannister on “Game of Thrones.”

FX chairman John Landgraf announced in November that Hawley would be extending his overall deal with the network, green lighting “Alien: Earth” for a second season two months after its finale. Prior to his turn in the “Alien” universe, Hawley was the creative force behind the X-Men series “Legion” and the “Fargo” TV show for FX. He will soon create a “Far Cry” show based on the video game series for FX alongside Rob Mac, who will star in the first season.

“Alien” (1979) was directed by Ridley Scott and written by Dan O’Bannon, who developed the story alongside Ronald Shusett. Scott serves as an executive producer on “Alien: Earth.”

Deadline first reported this news.