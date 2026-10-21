‘The Penguin’ Creator Lauren LeFranc in Talks to Produce Poison Ivy HBO Series

“The Penguin” creator Lauren LeFranc is in talks to produce an upcoming Poison Ivy series for DC Comics and HBO, TheWrap has learned.

The series has not been greenlit by the network, but it would be an expansion of the DC Comics supervillain’s story.

There are currently no writers attached for the DC Comics spinoff, but LeFranc would be signed on as a producer not a writer. The HBO series would reportedly not be part of part of Matt Reeves’ Batman Universe, though.

LeFranc earned critical acclaim for her eight-episode crime drama television miniseries, which followed the events of the 2022 Batman film and saw Oswald “Oz” Cobb’s rise in Gotham City. The limited series won nine Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Cristin Milioti.

Poison Ivy is deemed in the DC Comics world as Batman’s Floral Femme Fatale. Dr. Pamela Isley, as her alter ego, Poison Ivy can control anyone she wants by using her pheromones.

She has only sporatically appeared in DC Comics’ TV and film adaptations. Previous cameos include HBO Max’s adult animated series “Harley Quinn,” which featured Lake Bell as the voice of Poison Ivy; Bridget Regan played the character in the CW’s live-action Arrowverse series “Batwoman;” and Peyton List appeared as the character in Fox’s “Gotham.”

No one has been cast yet to play the femme fatale in the HBO series.

Outside of “The Penguin,” LeFranc has served as a producer on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” “Impulse,” “Chuck,” “My Own Worst Enemy” and “Hemlock Grove.”

This project would fall under the producer’s two-year overall deal with HBO.