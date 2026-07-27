4 ‘Power’ Series Are Coming to Netflix Internationally, Starz Retains US Rights

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Four shows from the Power universe — “Power,” “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and “Power Book IV: Force” — will be coming to Netflix internationally, TheWrap has learned. This is thanks to a new non-exclusive, multiyear international partnership between the streamer and Lionsgate Television.

The partnership will begin in November and will exclude Canada and the U.S. As part of this agreement, Starz will remain the home for the Power universe in America. However, the franchise’s first show — “Power” — will be available on both Netflix and Starz in the United States starting in November.

The upcoming spinoffs “Power: Origins,” which takes place after the events of “Book III: Raising Kanan,” and “Power: Legacy,” which is set in present day and takes place after the events of “Book IV: Force,” are not part of this licensing deal. Production for “Power: Origins” is currently underway. “Origins” will star Spence Moore II and Charlie Mann, while “Legacy” will star Joseph Sikora and Michael Rainey Jr.

“Power” first released in 2014 and has since created an entire universe of content. Over 200 episodes have been released from the franchise’s six series over the past 10 years. The franchise’s first series ran for six seasons. That was followed by the four-season “Power Book II: Ghost,” the four-season “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and the three-season “Power Book IV: Force,” which ended in January.

The Power franchise is produced by Lionsgate Television and executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp, who is also the creator and showrunner of the original “Power” series. Kemp produces through her production company End of Episode, while Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson executive produces through G-Unit Film and Television. Mark Canton also EPs through Canton Entertainment.