Prime Video Welcomes Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez to ‘60 Day Hustle’ Season 2

Everyday they’re hustling — and they will be for two months straight in Season 2 of “60 Day Hustle,” later this month.

Hosted by Rudy Mawer and Michelle Delamor, the Prime Video business competition series has enlisted top talent for its second installment, as seen in Monday’s new trailer. Guest judges will include Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor, HelpBnk founder Simon Squibb, ZenBusiness co-founder Ross Buhrdorf, Forbes EVP Moira Forbes, Canvas Beauty founder Stormi Steele and actors Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez.

Per the logline, the high-stakes, high-energy competition format brings together 20 “Gen Z and Millennial founders from across the country for an intense 60-day accelerator experience. With $100,000 on the line, the entrepreneurs are pushed through real-world business challenges, designed to test their resilience, creativity and ability to execute under pressure.”

The series comes from production house Sonic Gods Studios, and its co-founders Delamor, Chris Hayman and Adam Horner. Season 1 originally aired in August 2024, with the second season now expanding its release to Prime Video U.K.

“Season 2 includes an expanded line-up of category leaders including Shopify, BetterHelp, Chime, ZipRecruiter, 1Password, ZenBusiness, Factor and Udemy, uniting on one stage to support 60 Day Hustle’s mission of empowering entrepreneurs,” Delamor said in a statement. “Sonic Gods curated these partnerships as part of our broader strategy of building sustainable entertainment ecosystems that serve both audiences and brands authentically.”

“’60 Day Hustle’ isn’t just a show, it’s a platform to accelerate dreams,” she added. “We’re building something that lives beyond the episodes, something that gives entrepreneurs visibility, opportunity and a real shot at transformation.”

“The industry is at an inflection point. Instead of waiting for permission, we’ve built a model that allows us to move productions forward, take creative risks, and grow as a studio even when the market is tight,” Hayman echoed. “’60 Day Hustle’ Season 2 is a reflection of that momentum, and it’s only the beginning.”

“60 Day Hustle” Season 2 premieres Feb. 19 on Prime Video.