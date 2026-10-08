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‘Mythic Quest’ Duo Megan Ganz and Humphrey Ker Land ‘Rabbit’ Drama Pilot at ABC

The husband-wife creatives’ latest is based on the British television hit “Ludwig”

Megan Ganz, Humphrey Ker (Credit: Ross Ferguson, Vivien Killilea/IMDb)
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Drama series “Rabbit,” based on the British television hit “Ludwig,” has received a pilot order at ABC with Megan Ganz and Humphrey Ker set to write and executive produce.

The husband and wife duo previously worked together on the Apple TV comedy “Mythic Quest.” This project will be part of Ganz’s overall deal at 20th Television.

The drama series will follow Mark, a puzzle writer known as Rabbit, as he is thrust from his solitary life into the Cambridge, Mass. police department after his homicide detective twin brother goes missing. There he poses as his brother to investigate his mysterious disappearance and discovers that his puzzling abilities are a significant asset.

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Ker previously worked as an actor, appearing in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” He recently wrote for both seasons of “SNL UK.” Ganz has written for several comedy series, including “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The Last Man on Earth,” “Modern Family” and “Community.”

Jon Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Mark Brotherhood and David Mitchell will executive produce the series with Kenton Allen executive producing for Big Talk.

“Ludwig” became the BBC’s biggest new scripted show of 2024, garnering 13.1 million views on its first episode. David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin starred in the British detective dramedy series.

The British series started production on Season 3 in September. Season 2 premiered in the UK in August and will premiere in the U.S. on Oct. 13 on BritBox.

“Ludwig” is a mystery comedy series, a tone which will likely be imitated in the American version of the series.

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Tess Patton

Tess Patton is a TV business reporter for TheWrap, covering the creator economy, microseries, podcasting and AI. She joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. She has covered a range of beats from Los Angeles wildfire recovery to carpet coverage at the Emmys and the Academy Awards. Tess has received awards for…

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