YA Tennis Drama ‘Rally’ From Julie Plec Gets Series Order at Prime Video With Andre Agassi Producing

Prime Video has found its next original YA drama in Julie Plec’s tennis series “Rally.”

The “We Were Liars” showrunner will reteam with the streamer for the original drama set in the elite competitive tennis world. Pro Andre Agassi will also executive produce the series.

“Rally” hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Entertainment 360 and Amazon MGM Studios. Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady said that the series was inspired by his own children.

“The inspiration for ‘Rally’ came from a deeply personal place – watching my kids train and navigate the intense pressure, dedication, and heartbreak of elite junior tennis at the IMG Academy,” said Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady.

“To build this world alongside a master storyteller like Julie Plec, and to ground it in the unmatched, authentic perspective of a true legend like Andre Agassi, is a remarkable privilege,” he added. “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Universal Studio Group and Amazon MGM Studios to bring this high-stakes, emotional journey to a global audience.”

More to come…