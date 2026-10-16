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YA Tennis Drama ‘Rally’ From Julie Plec Gets Series Order at Prime Video With Andre Agassi Producing

The “We Were Liars” showrunner reteams with the streamer for an original drama set in the elite world of competitive tennis

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Julie Plex and Andre Agassi are teaming up for a new tennis drama at Prime Video. (Getty Images)
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Prime Video has found its next original YA drama in Julie Plec’s tennis series “Rally.”

The “We Were Liars” showrunner will reteam with the streamer for the original drama set in the elite competitive tennis world. Pro Andre Agassi will also executive produce the series.

“Rally” hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Entertainment 360 and Amazon MGM Studios. Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady said that the series was inspired by his own children.

“The inspiration for ‘Rally’ came from a deeply personal place – watching my kids train and navigate the intense pressure, dedication, and heartbreak of elite junior tennis at the IMG Academy,” said Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady.

“To build this world alongside a master storyteller like Julie Plec, and to ground it in the unmatched, authentic perspective of a true legend like Andre Agassi, is a remarkable privilege,” he added. “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Universal Studio Group and Amazon MGM Studios to bring this high-stakes, emotional journey to a global audience.”

More to come…

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Tess Patton

Tess Patton is a TV business reporter for TheWrap, covering the creator economy, microseries, podcasting and AI. She joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. She has covered a range of beats from Los Angeles wildfire recovery to carpet coverage at the Emmys and the Academy Awards. Tess has received awards for…

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