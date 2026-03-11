‘Rick and Morty’ Season 9 Sets May Premiere | Photos

We’re one season closer to “Rick and Morty” forever, 100 years.

Adult Swim released a series of first-look images for the ninth season of Dan Harmon’s hit adult animated series, announcing that the show will return for a May 24 premiere.

“‘Rick and Morty’ is back, baby! Season Nine is all certified bangers,” a description from Adult Swim reads. “No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts. Please watch, or we’ll have neglected our families for nothing.”

Scott Marder returns as showrunner for the show’s ninth season, continuing in a role he filled for Season 5. Marder executive produces alongside Harmon.

“I know it’s my job to say that this show just keeps topping itself, but it also has the benefit of being true,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. “It’s kind of scary what this show unit is doing season over season—just pouring an absurd amount of talent and brilliance into these episodes. From the first frame, you’re going to see great high‑concept insanity with some of the best character writing ever done. Again, it’s my job to say that, but it’s also true.”

Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell and Spencer Grammer all return as the principal cast for the ninth season, Cardoni and Belden playing Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith respectively. The pair took over these roles from series co-creator Justin Roiland during “Rick and Morty” Season 7 after Adult Swim “ended its association” with Roiland when he was charged with felony domestic violence.

You can look at the first images of “Rick and Morty” Season 9 below.

“Rick and Morty” (Adult Swim)

“Rick and Morty” Season 9 will premiere Sunday, May 24 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The series has already been renewed by Adult Swim through Season 12.